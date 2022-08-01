wrestling / News
Various News: Johnny Gargano Joins Ethan Page’s Toy Hunt, Major Pod Goes on Shopping Spree
– Johnny Gargano joined Ethan Page for his latest Toy Hunt vlog. Gargano appeared on Page’s latest video, which you can see below and is described as follows:
“Toy Hunt Vlog with Johnny Gargano & Ethan Page going to Time Capsule Toys in Girard Ohio … for arguably the most anticipated fig hunt of all time!”
– The latest Major Pod is online, described as follows:
“You heard it…The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast team went on a five thousand dollar shopping spree at Pandoras Box Toys and Collectibles! We teamed with What Not to do an INSANE retail ralley stream where we sell every one of these items for their ORIGINAL RETAIL PRICE. So, Hasbros for 4.99! Some for 3/10! The date of the stream is August 8th at 6:30 eastern and all you need to do is go to majorwhatnot.com to be ready!”
