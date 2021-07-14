Johnny Gargano On How NXT Can Increase Its Viewership, What Sets NXT Apart From Other Wrestling Brands

In a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, Johnny Gargano discussed what sets NXT apart from other wrestling brands, how NXT can increase its viewership, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Johnny Gargano on what sets NXT apart from other wrestling companies and brands: “I’ve said for years I firmly believe in our locker room, especially if you look at the 2018-19 era of NXT. I would have put our locker room up against any locker room in the world. I think what separates from the show perspective is the creative freedom, especially for a guy like me and a guy like Adam Cole – guys like that who have earned the trust. They’re gonna go to us and say, ‘How can we make this better? Do you have any ideas you can go for?’ A lot of the stuff you’re seeing on TV with The Way right now, as horrifying as it is to say, it’s kind of from my brain. The Johnny Gargano you’re seeing on TV right now is as close to the real Johnny Gargano as you’re gonna get. It’s funny because when you look at me, you see the relatable underdog. You know that of me. But when you’re seeing on TV right now is the most authentic. I think that just comes from the freedom to be able to go out there and do what I love and give you me.”

On how NXT can increase its viewership: “We’ve gone after different niche crowds, and we’ve brought back Great American Bash and Halloween Havoc, which did immensely well. It did great. I think it just comes down to being able to tell long-term stories. Everyone knows me, I love Marvel movies and all that. I love being able to reward people for watching. You don’t ever want to feel like you’re wasting your time. You don’t want to tune in one week and then tune in the next week like, ‘Wait, what’s happening?’ You want to see a thread, you want to see a long-term story. I think that’s when NXT is at its best is when we’re capable of telling these long-term stories like me and Tommaso [Ciampa] and stories like Kyle [O’Reilly] and Adam [Cole]. If you’re able to tell these stories, that’s when you hook the audience and start building your viewership is when from week-to-week you’re rewarding the viewers for tuning in.”

