Johnny Gargano Recalls Shawn Michaels’ Reaction To His NXT Takeover: In Your House Gear

Johnny Gargano recently discussed dressing in a Shawn Michaels-inspired look at NXT Takeover: In Your House last year, as well as Michaels’ reaction to it. The show saw The Way come out in special ring gear, with Gargano’s inspired by Shawn Michaels and Magneto from the House of M Marvel event. He discussed the gear on a recent Twitch stream and you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):

On his Shawn Michaels-inspired look from NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021: “The HBK gear for me is one of the ones where I saw and I was like, ‘Oh my god this is crazy. Like, it was amazing. that was a Davenpoe design, he does all The New Day’s stuff as well. The HBK gear is nuts. So, we did like an HBK/Magneto, ‘House of M/House of Way’ gear. It was like a crossover. But yeah, this is one of the coolest ones, I think. This was for in your house. So, one of my favorite Shawn gears from In Your House looked like this, so they were actually able to recreate that for me.”

On still having most of his NXT Takeover gear: “I have all my TakeOver gear, the only person that — Shawn lost it for the gear. Obviously, Shawn Hunter, because Pawdme [their dog] was also dressed as Hunter Hearst Helmsley, because we did the whole Kliq.”

“So I have all of my TakeOver gear. The only person in the world that has a piece of my TakeOver gear is Shawn Michaels because for my last night in NXT, I made him a shadow box filled with pictures of us together. Me and him when I was a kid and I saw him at a meet-and-greet and then pictures of me in that gear and I gave him my headband from there, and I wrote a nice message on it. That was the gift I gave him for my last night. So he’s the only other person in the world that has gear I’ve worn from TakeOver.”

On Michaels and Triple H’s reactions to that gear: “So yeah, I was happy I was able to do that and it was such a fun little thing to be able to dress like them. When they saw us, they lost their mind. They were like proud dads. They’re like, ‘Oh, let me take a picture. Let me take a picture,’ when we’re gonna go and take actual professional pictures. But yeah, there was so cool because we surprised them, they had no idea we were wearing that. They had no idea we were all wearing Kliq-inspired gear. So they were like taking pictures and sending it to Diesel, Razor and Kid, and it was just, — to be able to do that for a guy that I looked up to my whole life — I mean, two guys, I mean, all of them. They were my favorite wrestlers when I was growing up, and to be able to do that for them and pay tribute to them in my gear form. They were very, very, very proud, and it was so cool to see.”