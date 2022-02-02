Johnny Knoxville On Getting Frog Splashed By Montez Ford, Says He’ll Be Back in WWE

Johnny Knoxville says he’s not done with WWE quite yet, and talked about what it was like taking an unfortunately-placed frog splash from Montez Ford in the Royal Rumble. The Jackass Forever star appeared on Late Night With James Cordon and talked about his participation in the Rumble match, including the frog splash from Ford that hit a bit lower than he expected. You can see some highlights below:

On taking a frog splash from Montez Ford: That was all balls. All balls. I was dying. I thought maybe I was going to catch it in the chest, but no. Frog splash to the nuts.”

On how he felt after that: “Terrible! Because I still had to fight.”

Knoxville also told SportsNation that he’ll be back in WWE, saying, “That low down dirty Sami Zayn, anyone but that low down dirty Sami Zayn taking me out. It took four men, four superstars to take me out. They haven’t heard the last of me. I will be World Champion.”

