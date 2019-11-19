Johnny Swinger Thinks Impact Wrestling Is Poised to Make a Big National Explosion, Wants to Face Brian Cage

– Fightful recently interviewed Impact Wrestling talent Johnny Swinger, who discussed a variety of topics. Below are some highlights.

Johnny Swinger on joining Impact: “Actually, I got the call from Scott D’Amore, who is a great friend of mine. Oh, my gosh. Since my beginning days in wrestling. He was responsible for my first break ever with WCW and was behind bringing me into the original TNA. So he was always a great friend that knew how to use Johnny Swinger better than anybody as a talent. From what he told me, that they were just kind of in a creative meeting and there was an idea thrown up him and he thought of me. And everybody was just kind like, you know what, that’s going to work. We’re gonna do it. And they did it, and it’s rolling, it’s going unbelievable for me.”

Swinger on what he wants to show fans for Impact: “Just my years of longevity and the things that I’ve picked up working in front of the different crowds in the south, and the north, and starting in Canada and being in Europe, there’s a different style everywhere. So I kind of picked up a little things here and there over the years and [to be able to] just kind of co-mingle in there with some of the younger guys coming into wrestling in with some experience, [who haven’t] been everywhere. I think you could maybe help them with a couple of things. And I think they can help me.”

Swinger on who he wants to face on the Impact roster: “Obviously, Brian Cage, the World Champ. And my gosh, what an impressive looking guy. There’s somebody I’d love to step in the ring with and see how people react to that. But at the same time, I’m impressed with oVe. I mean, I love the gang mentality. and they’ve got a big heater there in the Madman [Fulton.] I would like being involved in something with these guys and see how that would go. I am not very narrow-minded to go, well, I’m a bad guy or I’m a good guy. I think where they got me now, I could kind of interact with [and] really make a great segment with anybody that’s on the roster. So it’s been a real positive comeback with a lot of the talent. You know, given me a lot of, you know, real good inspiration and even ideas to use. So I look forward to working with everybody.”

Swinger on Impact being poised to make a big splash: “Well, we’re all set to make this huge explosion nationally. And like I said, everybody’s working together. And I think we actually have the stage and the network to do it on. There is a lot of wrestling on TV right now, but I think that’s gonna be good. I think our show is going to be different in the sense that we’re not just going out there wrestling and doing the moves for the sake of a wow factor, there’s going to be a lot of story behind it and there’s going to be two guys wrestling. They’re going have issues with each other and people are gonna want to see what’s going to happen, be it on the pay per view or the following [episode.] Each TV show you’re gonna see, you’re going to want to see the next one. So I think there’s going to be a lot of good drama added to unbelievable athleticism and execution of the wrestling in the ring.”