Johnny TV Says That CM Punk ‘Believed His Own Hype’ In AEW

In an interview with For the Love of Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), Johnny TV spoke about CM Punk’s time in AEW and why he feels that Punk started to ‘believe his own hype.’

He said: “I have no problem with Punk We ended up riding together for two years –- me, him, and [Luke] Gallows. I just feel like he kind of lost it. I feel like he went too far in the direction of, ‘I want this for me. I’m the best.’ Believing his own hype, clearly like when he decided to be a UFC fighter, believed his own hype took over, like not thinking through. Aside from that, can’t say too much about him, other than we rode together, got along, he’s a divisive, polarizing figure. The people that don’t like him I’m friends with, and they have very solid points. I’ll leave it at that.“