Johnny TV and Taya Valkyrie To Star In Youtube Series
AEW announced a new Youtube series, promoted as ‘wrestling’s first romantic comedy’, which will star Johnny TV and Taya Valkyrie. The series, Johnny Loves Taya, debuts on February 14.
Coming to #AEW's YouTube channel on Valentine's Day, it's Johnny Loves Taya!
Watch the debut of wrestling's first romantic comedy on Wednesday, February 14th, with new episodes every week 💕@TheRealMorrison | @TheTayaValkyrie pic.twitter.com/KbAT3nYOwa
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 8, 2024
