Johnny TV and Taya Valkyrie To Star In Youtube Series

AEW announced a new Youtube series, promoted as ‘wrestling’s first romantic comedy’, which will star Johnny TV and Taya Valkyrie. The series, Johnny Loves Taya, debuts on February 14.

