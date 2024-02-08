wrestling / News

Johnny TV and Taya Valkyrie To Star In Youtube Series

February 8, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Johnny TV Taya Valkyrie Image Credit: ROH

AEW announced a new Youtube series, promoted as ‘wrestling’s first romantic comedy’, which will star Johnny TV and Taya Valkyrie. The series, Johnny Loves Taya, debuts on February 14.

