Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Hello my AEW/411 brethren! Iiiiiiiiit’s Saturday, you know what that – wait, it’s THURSDAY?! Oh boy. Collision is ingrained in me as a weekend show, so while it’s a TREAT to have it on tonight, it means the working day tomorrow is going to be a struggle. Let’s just embrace the weekend vibes and stretch it out as long as possible, yeah?

Annoyingly I haven’t had a chance to catch up on last night’s Dynamite but it seems like there won’t be all that much crossover tonight. Daniel Garcia takes on one member of FTR, having come face to face with them at the end of last week’s Collision. We’ll also see a rematch between Mike Bailey and Dralistico, Ricochet vs Angelico, not to mention the renewal of the Willow Nightingale/Kris Statlander feud, albeit with both women in a much different place this time.

I’m sure there will be some surprises to make the most of the Thursday timeslot, so let’s all sit back and turn our attention to the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit!

Location: Detroit, MI

Venue: Masonic Temple Theatre

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

*We are LIIIIIVE and kicking off the show with the Women’s World champion, ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm. The lights go out and she gets a spotlight in the box seats, nice. Storm has a microphone.

So many men have taken a shot at her here, she’s feeling like Abraham Lincoln. She’ll never forget her first time; messy, sweaty, painful, but she wanted more. Once a month, once a week, twice a week, she was hooked. But then it became more risky. One at a time, two at a time, three at a time! Incorporating random objects. All the while being watched by perverts. One day it will not end well for her, it will break her body and soil her soul but it was what she was born to do. If you think she was referring to sexual intercourse, get your minds out of the gutter. Because the best bang is nothing compared to fighting for this title. She’s not waiting for a Hayter or a CEO, so lineup the next batch of sloptarts. Spit on it, spin on it, and let’s get Timeless!

*Lexy Nair is backstage with Paragon. Roddy was disappointed with the result of the 2/3 Falls match last week. They’ve had a bumpy road, but Kyle won’t take anything away from themselves. 99 out of 100 times, Roddy and Kyle win that match. Cole says they will have plenty of other chances.

Grizzled Young Veterans show up and call Paragon soft, they’ve forgotten what it feels like to fight for your spot. So let GYV remind them. Roddy and Kyle think that sound fun. Now THAT is a great match-up on paper, yes please!

Ricochet vs Angelico (w/ Serpentico)

ANGELICO SIGHTING~! Zach Gowen is shown in the crowd, ha! Ricochet with a snapmare and he shows early dominance. Angelico sweeps the leg and gets arm control. Ricochet escapes to the apron and pulls Angelico to the floor, skinning the cat to hit a slingshot tornillo. Ricochet grabs a chair and chases off Serpentico, before sending Angelico back inside the ring. Dropkick to the face, cover, 1 count. Angelico kicks Ricochet away but gets a neckbreaker for his troubles, cover, 1, 2, no.

Ricochet looks for a 450, lands on his feet, step up kick, knee to the face, Angelico with a knee of his own. Flatliner from Angelico! Leaping clotheslines from Angelico, looking good here. Abdominal stretch applied, and Angelico slaps the bald head of Ricochet! Shoulder breaker attempt, nope, Angelico flips round into a single leg crab. Ricochet grabs for the ropes but Angelico pulls it away and rears back on the arm too…only for Ricochet to touch the ropes with his feet. Springboard clothesline from Ricochet and a standing SSP, 1, 2, kickout.

Vertigo connects, Ricochet doesn’t cover. Spirit Gun connects. 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Ricochet

Time: 9:23

Rating: *** – Perfectly good stuff here, Angelico got to control things for a little bit so it wasn’t the squash we might have expected. End result never in question, but it didn’t outstay its welcome.

Ricochet takes the mic and tells the crowd that he welcomes their boos. Their boos mean nothing because he’s seen what they cheer for. He’s been here less than a year and he’s already beaten all the AEW favorites. Ricochet makes eye contact with Zach Gowen in the crowd, and says we have a legend in the house. Ricochet remembers growing up watching wrestling and being a big fan of Gowen, and remembers when Brock used to beat his ass up and down the arenas. Ricochet speaks to Gowen’s kids, and says maybe Gowen doesn’t have a leg in the fight anymore. Ricochet shoves him a little but here come security. Ricochet assures them he’s just talking…but then attacks security! Ricochet tosses one guy head first into the barricade, another into the steel steps. Haha he’s still on the mic. giving it the Booker T treatment. Ricochet takes the scissors and cuts off some of the hair of a security officer, but here comes Zach Gowen!

Gowen grabs the scissors…and Ricochet takes out the good leg of Gowen! Spirit Gun is loaded, connects! And he pulls off the prosthetic leg, walking off with it. WHAT A HEEL. Ricochet poses with the leg and walks off using it as a crutch as we head to commercial.