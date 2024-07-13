Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Hey everyone! Welcome to this week’s live coverage of AEW Collision, here at 411mania. I am your host, Theo Sambus, and honestly I’m still buzzed after that all-timer edition of Dynamite the other day. Danielson vs Page was fantastic, and that closing angle with Mariah May turning on Toni Storm…I’d seriously put that up there with some of the best angles the company has run. Pulled off to perfection, and now I’m even more stoked that I’ll be at Wembley to watch the payoff in person. Bring on August 25th!

Tonight the upcoming ROH Death Before Dishonor card will take shape, as the winner of Roderick Strong vs Dalton Castle will go on to challenge Mark Briscoe for the ROH World Championship at the pay-per-view. We’ve also got a neat match in Konosuke Takeshita vs Tommy Billington, in presumably one of Takeshita’s last AEW matches before he heads back to Japan for the G1 tournament over the summer. Bring it on!

Location: Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Venue: Calgary Stampede Saddledome

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone