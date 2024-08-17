Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Good evening AEW friends! We are just 8 days away from the Grandaddy of em all the Show of Shows the biggest show of the year, and for our AEW roster, Wembley is firmly in sight now. We’ll be further rounding out the card tonight, as FTR face The Acclaimed, with the winners going on to All In to challenge for the World Tag Team Titles against the Young Bucks. Many are expecting a three-way tag at All In, but with the Trios #1 Contenders match ending via shenanigans just last week on Collision to set up a similar three-way, it’ll be interesting to see how we get there in the tag division.

Perhaps the bigger surprise tapped for tonight is seeing Eddie Kingston in the lineup, with a message regarding All In. Count me intrigued!

Location: Arlington, TX

Venue: Esports Stadium Arlington

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone