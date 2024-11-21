Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, Sickos! It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! Dynamite is live in my home state tonight, although it’s a bit well off and closer to Philadelphia than Pittsburgh. This is also the go-home episode before we arrive in Newark for Full Gear on Saturday, and I am interested in what else we will see added to the show tonight, whether the main card (because there is only eight matches!) or the Zero Hour.

So how is everyone doing tonight? In case you missed it, I have added two new reviews to the music section, those being the new Linkin Park and Poppy albums. Also, be on the lookout Friday Night/Saturday Morning for my preview of Full Gear and everything that is going on with the card.

We are mere moments away from the Dynamite going BOOM!

Tonight, we are LIVE from Reading, Pennsylvania. Our commentators are Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Daddy Magic Matt Menard.

We’re off and running with a cold open, highlighting all the big angles and moments leading to Full Gear this Saturday.

To the arena, Excalibur welcomes us and tells us what is on tap for both tonight’s Dynamite and Saturday’s Full Gear.

Ricochet makes his way out, and we’re going to get our first match!

Ricochet, Powerhouse Hobbs, Mark Davis, and Will Ospreay vs. International Champion Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Lance Archer, and ROH TV Champion Brian Cage

The heel team can’t get to the ring, as the face team storm the stage and the fight is underway! Everyone fights around ring side! Davis and Takeshita get into the ring and the match is official. Davis catches Takeshita with a slam and then hits a senton! Ricochet tags in, he gets a rope assisted top rope plancha to the floor! Ospreay to the very top, but Fletcher cuts him off. Hobbs approaches Fletcher, Kyle tries some punches, but they have no effect. Archer drags Hobbs from the ring apron and traps his knee between the ring post and the ring steps. SMASH goes the knee of Hobbs. Archer and Ricochet in the ring. While this is happening, Hobbs is helped to the back by Doctor Samson. Ricochet tries a springboard press, but Archer shoulder blocks him down and kicks Davis off the apron. Ricochet tries another springboard move, but Archer catches him and throws him out of the ring and on to Davis and Ospreay. PIP Break!

And we’re back, as Takeshita has Ricochet in trouble in the middle of the ring. Ricochet looking for the tag, he fights out with a springboard back elbow. Ospreay and Fletcher tag in! Hockey fight! Off the ropes, Ospreay takes down Fletcher. Corkscrew kick to Fletcher to his own corner, and Takeshita checks back in. Davis in, has Takeshita up, cutter by Ospreay! A cover, just a two count! Davis and Ospreay looking for Coreolis, but Archer and Cage break it up. Archer and Cage with a double team suplex to Davis. Cage and Archer send Will into Takeshita, Blue Thunder Bomb! The pin! 2.898989! Fletcher takes Ricochet off the apron. Ospreay looking for a tag in his corner, but no one is there. Hobbs comes back down the ramp! He wipes out Fletcher! Ospreay finally gets to Hobbs! Cage and Archer try to take Hobbs up, they can’t, but Hobbs can hit a double clothesline! Hobbs charging all members of the Family in every corner! The straps come down! Archer tries to catch him, but a big power slam from Hobbs! Davis gets the tag, it’s a slug fest with Takeshita! Takeshita with a back body drop, the driving knee is cut off. PILEDRIVER BY DAVIS! Fletcher breaks up the pin and talks crap to his former tag team partner. Fletcher slaps Davis, and he responds with a double leg tag down. The match breaks down as everyone has to get their shit in! It ends with Ospreay goading Fletcher into the ring. Counters in the middle of the ring from both men, Fletcher with a kick, but he runs into a Spanish Fly! HIDDEN BLADE BUT WILL MISSES AND HITS DAVIS! OVERDRIVE KNEE BY TAKESHITA TO DAVIS! That’s game!

WINNER: The Don Callis Family

TIME: 14:33

THOUGHTS: As above, so below. The heels win on the co-home show and will end up losing at the PPV. A good solid match with everyone hitting their spots.

RATING: ***1/2

To the back, with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders. Orange is a threat to Jon’s people, and at Full Gear, he will destroy him. His mind might be intact, but his body is broken. Claudio speaks in Swiss and then to English to say he will destroy Darby Allin.

To Darby Allin now! Every single death rider will have their day, and today is Claudio’s Day!

The AEW Continental Classic kicks off next week on Dynamite in Chicago!

We get a rundown of the upcoming shows.

We return with the Remarkable Renee Paquette in the lot. She’s waiting for the Hurt Syndicate, and on cue, they arrive in a Suburban. MVP says that Lashley will in action tonight before he competes at Full Gear. But here comes Swerve Strickland! He hits Lashley in the head with a chain!

To the ring, here comes Adam Cole (BAYBAY). Who’s ready for story time with Adam Cole BAYBAY? He isn’t getting his hands on MJF at Full Gear. He succeeded in keeping Adam away from him, but Roderick Strong succeeded in getting to MJF.

Kyle O’Reilly comes out to cut off Cole. 14 years ago in Reading, they had their second ever match. Kyle knows Adam better than anyone. This crusade with MJF has to end before someone gets hurt. Strong barely made it out alive last week, and now he wants to end MJF for Cole. Adam asks if Roddy can’t handle MJF? O’Reilly says MJF is three steps ahead of everyone. Kyle says Cole is an elite wrestler and a true leader who doesn’t want to see his friends get hurt. MJF is way more evil than Cole, and that is a good thing. Kyle leaves the ring as Adam looks dumbfounded.

To the back, we have Orange Cassidy. Tonight, he is going to make an example out of Yuta to show him what he will do to Jon at Full Gear. The rest of the Conglomeration show up. Mark Briscoe says they have his back, but Orange gets ANGRY. He demands the rest of the group stay in the back and let him handle this himself. At Full Gear, Jon will need all the help he can get. Shades…ON!

Back to the arena, here comes Kris Statlander!

Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida