Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

We start AEW with Schiavone and Tony Khan in the back! Tony’s ready to make his big announcement! He informs us that he has purchased ROH! There’s no Shane! It’s Tony Khan, baby! ROH is his.

Traffic slowed me down, but I’m here, and oh joy, Danielson is in the ring with Christopher Daniels!!!



Match 1: Christopher Daniels vs Bryan Danielson

I’m about five mnitues into the match. Leg lariat from Daniels sends Bryan outside. Baseball slide from Daniels, then a springboard moonsault off the top onto Bryan!

IN the ring, Daniels flies off the top rope with a crossbody! High knee from Bryan. We get a bow and arrow stretch from Daniels. He reaches the ropes and breaks it. Bryan with achop, another, uppercut. Whip to the corner. Reversed, Bryan flips over the head, hits the ropes, ducks under, into a Blue Thunder Bomb from CD! They’re up! STO from Daniels! Bryan up in the corner, hits a kick out of it. Daniels with aright hand, pulls Bryan off the top rope with a slam! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Iconoplasm, I think Excalibur called it. Double underhook, Bryan sends him into the corner, locks up, GERMAN! Daniel with a running kick in the corner! To the top! Daniels elbows out, headbutt and Bryan drops to the mat! Daniels dives with acrossbody, Danielson rolls though, cover for 1..2.NO!!! Cross armbreaker! Into a rollup for 1..2..NO!!! Drop toe hold from Daniels, Bryan escapes, gets a cradle for 1..2.NO!!! Crucifix for 1..2..N!O!!! Daniels with a right hand. Bryan is stunned. Impressed, almost. Forearm from Bryan, one from Daniels, they go back and forth. Daniels misses a right, and Bryan hits a hard smack. Rolling elbow! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Daniels gets Bryan to the top rope. Smack to the face, He crosses the arms, going for the Fall from Grace, gets it,

Bryan up, Daniels drops him, goes for a moonsault, but lands RIGHT INTO A TRIANGLE!!! Elbow to the skull! Ref stops the match!

Winners: Bryan Danielson

What I saw was great, a nice start, and a solid reminder of what ROH stands for.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: Stopwatch Issues

Bryan with the mic, says 20 years ago, in the first ROH show, he and Christopher Daniels were in the main event. Then, they started matches with a handshake and ended matches with a handshake.

He walks over to Daniels, grabs his hand, and pulls it upward. Here’s the thing, though. He’s not in ROH, he’s in AEW! And it’s time to kick somebody’s head in.

He grabs Daniel’s other arm and stomps his head in. He grabs the mic again, says on Sunday, the head that will be stomped in will be Moxley’s.

Moxley can see that he is better and more violent than other. But he is wrong. Moxley is at a Cross Rhodes roads, though. On one path, he gets his ass kicked on Sunday and fades into oblivion. No, he chooses another path. He will walk this path through fire, bullets, and through Bryan, because at the end of this path, he beats The American Dragon. The story of Jon Moxley is just starting, and he writes the first chapter in blood this Sunday. Since Bryan wants to talk about all he’s going to do to him, let’s just prove him wrong tonight. Take your shot.

Moxley removes his jacket. Bryan seems confused, opts to wait till Sunday, and leaves the ring.

Sting and Darby are backstage to talk about Friday and Sunday. Darby isn’t worried. They’re going to steal the show.

Darius Martin is back!!!!



Match 2: Casino Tag Team Royale

FTR vs Top Flight vs

The first two teams to start. FTR whips Top Flight into the ropes, dropkick from both Top Flight. Dropkick to Dax, Dropkick to Cash. Shotgun off the ropes to both men from Dante! Whip to Dante into Dax. He’s on the apron, clothesline from Dante, Enter Darius with a suple, Dante flies off the top rope and hits a head scissors. Next team is coming..

The Acclaimed are here!!!

Caster gets some mic time, dissing Kane real quick.

While they’re going at it, Dante hits a dropkick. All men are down as The Acclaimed enter. Bowens with some chops and a kiss to Darius. Torture Rack to Dante, and a dropkick to him from Max. Dax and Cash here to corner them and hit a few stomps. Time is already almost up!

It’s The Dark Order!

Alan Angels and 10 are out here! They go after Bowens with a powerbomb, then whip to Dante, back body drop to Dante, and Angels hits a dropkick off the top! Angels attacks Cash, Ten goes after Cash. Acclaimed and Top Flight go at it.

Butcher and Blade are out next, and they go right after Alan Angels. Blade tosses him over the top rope, but he lands on the apron. He and Butcher slam down Darius hard. They continue to attack Top Flight as Angels hops on the ropes and gets shot off by FTR! Angels is gone!!

Varsity Blondes are out next, and the ring is getting super crowded as we go to break!

We are back, and Bear Country and Santana and Ortiz have joined the party. Ortiz eliminates both of Bear Country, so they’re gone. Dante flies off the back of Darius with a dropkick, eliminating him. FTR link up with Santana and Ortiz as Chuck Taylor and Trent Baretta enter the match! Trent goes after Bowens, hitting a hard clothesline. They double team Dante. Griff has Dax in the corner hurting, but Cash grabs him and suplexes him onto the top rope. Griff is sent over the top rope by Anthony Bowens and holy shit we still got more teams coming!

The Dark Order again! This time with Evil Uno and Stu Grayson!

Uno tosses Stu into the ring INTO other wreslters! Nice. Stu runs to help Ten from getting eliminated. Back elbow from Blade on the apron, but Ten hits a huge kick sending Blade to the floor!

Top Flight tries to eliminate Chuck Taylor. Ten and Blade meet in the middle of the ring. Bi kick, right hand, Uno with a kick, kick from Stu, clothesline from Ten! They eliminate Butcher!

The Young Bucks are here, and presumably the last team. They take their time walking to the ring, doing their pose and all.

Cash wants them bad, holding the ropes open.

