Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Hello fellow wrestling lovers!

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means…

It’s 2023, and we are starting the show like it’s 2003 as The Hardyz come out for some action.

The Hardyz vs The Gunns

Matt goes Super Delete then we get a lockup. Matt is cornered, he reverses, fakes a right then smacks some booty. Right hand to Austin. Tag to Jeff, who gets a hell of a pop. Double elbow, double team and in comes Colten, they flapjack him down then lock up Austin for a suplex. Matt hits a clothesline in the corner and we get some Poetry in Motion.

Jeff is left aloen with Austin. Jeff up to the top, Whisper in the Wind. Cover for `1..2..NO!!! Kick from Jeff, whip to the ropes, reversed, and Colten hits Jeff in the back of the head while the ref is busy with Matt. Tag and Colten with the stomps in the corner. Colten with a suplex. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Tag and Austin with a cravat. Jeff turns into the hold then runs into the ropes, sending Austin flying to the outside. Colten sends his brother into the ring and tags himself in. Jawbreaker from Jeff. Colten misses a splash, Austin gets a tag, Jeff tries for a tag, but Austin stops him. Kick from Jeff, tag to Matt. Clothesline, another for Colten, to Austin, and a Side Effect to Colten. Colten gets sent over the top rope. Austin turns, kick from Matt, Twist of Fate! Cover! 1..2…NO!!!! Colten is there to put the boot on the rope! Matt pulls him up on the apron but Colten hangs up Matt! Rollup from Colten! He uses the roeps! 1…2..NO!!! Matt kicks out. Colten kicks Matt, FAMEA—NO!! Matt with a right, kick, Twist of F—NO!!! Colten holds onto the arm, so Austin doesn’t drop. Tag to Colten, he enters, double underhook and a twist and drop! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Jeff in, sending Austin into the pin. Jeff gets a tag. DDT to Austin, dropping him right next to Colten. Jeff grabs a leg of both, hits the leg drop to each of their dicks. Twist of Fate from Jeff to Colten! Jeff to the top rope!

Juice Robinson and Jay White are here! Ref is distracted by Juice, and Jay shoves Jeff off the top rope! The Gunns with 3:10 to Yuma! Cover for 1..2…3!!!



Winners: The Gunns

A perfectly serviceable match, and thankfully so. I saw a video of Jeff earlier this week, and he did not look pretty.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 6:56

Juice Robinson and Jay White are not done. They attack Matt, then clock Jeff across the jaw with a roll of quarters. The Gunns lift up Matt, and Juice has another roll. Damn, bro, that’s like $20!

Ricky Starks runs down the ramp! He tries to help but the numbers is tooooo much!!

Here comes FTR! It’s a 4 on 3!!! Dax and Cash are held back until…

CM PUNK returns to Dynamite!!!! He runs down the ramp and the heels leave the ring pissed off. Juice yells Punk’s name in anger.

CM Punk with the mic:

He says they can do it right here. Next week, on Collision, 4 v 4. He’ll see them Saturday!

Looks like we’re getting the Concessions Stand Brawl right now…

They start in front of a popcorn machine. Mark tosses Jeff into a supply box then sets up. A table and tosses Jeff into it. Mark with a trash can shot to the head. We head over to a table with a bunch of ketchup and mustard bottles, and of course, Mark sprays Jeff with them. He tosses a bunch of hot dogs in the face of Jeff. Then Jeff tosses Mark into the hot dog stand.

Here comes a monster of a woman in a mask to douse Mark with ketchup. It’s Karen, and she shoves some randoms into the hot dog stand. Some chick washes the face of Mark off with water, allowing him to grab a ladder and try to jump onto the pron Jeff. Here comes a hooded fella who shoves Mark off the ladder, and Mark falls onto a table.

It’s Sonjay.

We are back and Mark is getting his ass handed to him in the ring. Jay Lethal is there along with SOnjay. Lethal goes to the outside, and a man from the crowd stops him. It’s Daddy Briscoe! He chokeslams Jay Lethal onto a table then enters the ring and clotheslines Sonjay down! In comes Karen to send him out. Karen rolls out. Mark with some karate chops to Jeff, he double underhooks, but here comes Singh on the apron. He enters the ring and chokeslams Mark down hard.

Christopher Daniels and The Best Friends run down the ramp but Singh makes short work of them all. Here come The Lucha Bros to double team him, then we get four superkicks to Singh! Rey to the top rope! He flies with a splash onto Singh!

In the ring, Penta hits a back elbow to Jeff, then a kick. Schoolboy from Mark and that ends it with a 1..2…3!!!



Winner: Mark Briscoe

Well, they kept it somewhat short and it wasn’t COMPLETELY offensive.

Total Rating: *1/2

Match Time: 8:48

Blackpool Combat Club is backstage with Don and Konosuke Takeshita.

Jon says they’ve developed a hell of a team here, and they challenge The Elite to a 5 on 5 match at Forbidden Door. The Dream Match becomes The Nightmare when The Rainmaker meets the best in the world.

Bryan Danielson says Okada’s not even here, and he understands why. So many vall him the best wrestler in the world but he is nothing but an amateur. He will wait till the end of the night and if he doesn’t show up, he’ll prove to everyone what Bryan just said. He’s an amateur and a coward.