Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

SICKOS! It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! Dynamite is live tonight, and hot off the heels of Double or Nothing, we start the match towards the company’s biggest show of the year, All-In Texas. There was, initially, not a lot of matches announced for tonight, as some talents were pretty banged up after Double or Nothing, but we have good stuff on tap at any rate. The first match of the International Title qualifiers takes place between Brody King and Josh Alexander, Megan Bayne and Penlope Ford will run back their tag match from The Buy-In with Anna Jay and Harley Cameron, except this time it’s a no-DQ match. Jon Moxley, Gabe Kidd, and Marina Shafir will team up to face Mark Briscoe, Speedball Mike Bailey, and Willow Nightingale, and the TNT Title is on the line, as Adam Cole (BAYBAY) defends against Kyle Fletcher. We’ll also get a face-to-face between AEW Women’s Champion TIMELESS Toni Storm and her challenger for All-In, the 2025 Owen Hart Women’s Tourney winner Mercedes Mone, and of course, so much more!

So, how are you doing today? Pacers are one step closer to going to the NBA Finals with a win tomorrow night. As awesome as it would be to have another game at home, you can’t let a team that has the likes of Brunson, KAT, Onouby, Hart. etc off the mat if you can stop it ahead of time. I’ve also finally got my Nissan back after it’s tire tossing adventure. It only has minor cosmetic deficiencies until I get them done by a body shop next week. Also, one step closer to moving into my first house! Oh, and I was able to snatch a pair of the Answer Swerve 3 shoes in my size! I was shocked there were any left! Can’t wait to get them in my hands!

But, enough about me, let’s get ready for a WAR!

