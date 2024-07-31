Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey everyone, Winfree tagging in for Acero tonight so let’s take a look at what’s going on in AEW land. We’re still building to All In and the big story for that event right now is Will Ospreay and Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s intensifying feud. MJF won the International title via cheating and renamed it the AEW American championship. Ospreay is taking on Lance Archer tonight and one has to imagine MJF and Ospreay will engage again in some capacity. Darby Allin vs. Adam Page is set, and Darby has a bunch of big matches set up for himself at Wembley stadium for the TNT title and an AEW world title shot at Grand Slam after threatening to light Jack Perry on fire to win Blood and Guts last week so he might just be eating some losses given that he’s already got those shots lined up. AEW world champion Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson have a date but haven’t interacted too much, Bryan earned his shot through the Owen Hart Invitational while Swerve sided with AEW against the Elite but now that all that’s behind us it’s time to get those two together to build to their match. Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander will be having a match, Mariah May and Toni Storm are still trying to kill each other, and the feud between Mercedes Mone and Britt Baker is still a thing I guess. We’ll get a trios match with The Conglomeration taking on Roderick Strong, Rush, and The Beast Mortos which doesn’t have a lot of narrative weight but should be action packed given the participants. We don’t know what’s up with Jon Moxley right now, The Acclaimed are angling for another title shot against the Bucks, Buddy Matthews is back and will be with the House of Black going after Christian Cage, and I’m sure Chris Jericho will be on hand to make things worse. Lots of spinning plates it seems, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing so let’s cut the preamble and get to the action.

First out comes MJF in some truly garish attire. MJF has a mic and puts on a bad southern accent to try and get cheap heat from the crowd, he doesn’t have a ton of success. He says he single handedly defeated Will Ospreay with ease and brought gold back to this great nation. He’ll be a one man militia defeating Ospreay again in London. So he wants decorum from the crowd and for them to rise for their American hero. Ospreay interrupts things and chases MJF out of the ring. Ospreay gets a mic and tells MJF to keep running because he’s going to put him through pain that he can’t even imagine bruv. A little sucking up to the crowd for failing to acknowledge MJF’s title because a prick is holding it. The real reason everyone’s laughing at MJF is because he threw away the International title like it was garbage. Men worked hard to make that title have legacy and lineage, men like Pac, Orange Cassidy, Jon Moxley, Rey Fenix, Roderick Strong, and Ospreay. They had no problem performing week in and week out, while MJF does not fit their criteria. MJF isn’t worthy of holding the International title. He says MJF doesn’t represent the American spirit or work ethic, and at Wembley Ospreay is restoring honor to that title. MJF still has his mic and insults the crowd again, then says he’s got morals and wont talk smack like Ospreay he’d rather let his actions speak for him. He’s going to annihilate Ospreay in front of all of his crooked teethed countrymen, well assuming Ospreay survives Lance Archer. That brings out the Murderhawk Monster.

Match #1: Lance Archer vs. Will Ospreay

Quick high amplitude chokeslam from Archer. Archer with some corner attacks to retain control, then he no sells an elbow from Ospreay and clobbers him with a right hand. Flipping kick from Ospreay sends Archer out of the ring, then Ospreay sets for a dive but Archer blocks the Sasuke Special and picks up Ospreay on the floor to hit a scoop slam. Archer messes with the crowd so Ospreay can hit a hurricanrana sending Archer into the barricade. Next Archer shoves Ospreay near the ring steps, but when getting back in the ring Ospreay hits a springboard dropkick for a 1 count. Archer catches Ospreay and hits a top rope chokelsam to send us to picture in picture.

Some generic stall stuff from Archer then we get some ringside brawling. They head back into the ring where Archer resumes working some rest holds. Ospreay runs into a shoulder block and Archer retains control as we come back live. Ospreay avoids a chokeslam and lands some kicks but an Oscutter is countered into a Black Hole Slam from Archer for a 2 count. Archer with a pop up spinebuster for a 2 count. Ospreay lands a superkick then catches a running Archer with a Spanish Fly and both men are down. Archer catches a charging Ospreay with a boot into a stomp out of the corner, then he heads up top only for Ospreay to crotch him. Ospreay climbs up with Archer, Archer tries an avalanche chokeslam but Ospreay counters into a Spanish Fly for a 2 count. Oscutter gets Ospreay a near fall, then he wants the Hidden Blade but he runs into a lariat for a near fall. Archer with a stepping knee as Ospreay had climbed up, Archer wants Black Out but Ospreay counters into a DDT then hits a Hidden Blade for a 1 count. Ospreay is pissed, hits another Hidden Blade this time without the elbow pad and gets the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Will Ospreay won in 11:24

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: I wasn’t sure they needed to give Archer that much shine, he’s kind of a jobber to the stars but Ospreay likes to work this kind of match even in a throwaway bout. Still, should maybe have been 4ish minutes shorter.

Post match MJF attacks Ospreay and hits a Brainbuster. MJF wants to use the ring but Kyle Fletcher shows up to chase him off. MJF is on the entrance stage and gets a mic, and Fletcher has one as well. Don Callis is here too as Fletcher says he’s got Ospreay’s back because they’re best friends. Fletcher asks Callis to help get him a match with MJF, he’s MJF’s karma. He further runs down MJF for not caring about America, and how he’s dreamed about moving here because this is where the best wrestle. This country has given him his dream girl, dream car, and more. He’s not a politician but he speaks for the people who are sick of the same old same old from MJF. MJF of course declines to fight. MJF reminds us that he calls the shots here, but if Fletcher wants a match with MJF it’ll be next week on Dynamite but he promises to Kangaroo Kick his face off then do to him what he did to Daniel Garcia and leave him in a pool of his own blood. He can’t wait to see Ospreay’s face when he’s done with Fletcher.

We get a Swerve Strickland hype video which sends us to break.

We get a recap of Minoru Suzuki breaking a finger from Chris Jericho and Katsuyori Shibata returning. In the back Big Bill has a cake to celebrate Jericho’s 102 days as FTW champion. Jericho says in wrestling the cake always goes into someone’s face but that wont happen tonight. He calls out Shibata for being alone now that Samoa Joe and Hook are gone, but the Bad Apple Bryan will take him out next week. I get that some people find this schtick entertaining, but I am not one of them.

Kris Statlander heads to the ring with Stokely Hathaway.

Match #2: Kris Statlander w/ Stokely Hathaway vs. Willow Nightingale

This is potentially for a shot at Willow’s CMLL title if Statlander can win. Statlander attacked before the bell and lands a dropkick. Corner chops from Statlander, then Willow avoids a corner charge and takes over with strikes. Corner offense from Willow then Statlander with a Sunset Flip for 2. Elbow from Willow then a Fisherman’s Suplex for a 2 count. Statlander rolls out of the ring, Willow heads to the apron and avoids a sweep attempt. Willow with some ringside brawling then she scares Hathaway away but misses a cannonball senton against the barricade to send us to picture in picture.

Statlander with some brawling then they head back into the ring. Willow tries to catch a crucifix pin but Statlander kicks out and retains control. Statlander begins working a chinlock then hits a suplex. We come back to some strikes going back and forth but Statlander gets caught in a gordbuster. Clotheslines now from Willow then a spinebuster for a 2 count. Statlander avoids a Doctor Bomb, then Willow blocks a back suplex but Statlander with a shoulder block then gets Willow up for an Electric Chair facebuster and an ax kick for a 2 count. Willow fights off the shoulders of Statlander and they fight to the apron where they trade chops. Willow with an apron Death Valley Driver then she grabs Stokely and threatens him but doesn’t engage in real violence. Statlander lands a clothesline then sends Willow back into the ring. Statlander up top, but she’s caught with a folding powerbomb for a 2 count. Willow with a DDT for another near fall. They head up top, Statlander shoves Willow down then hits a 450 splash for a near fall. Stokely hands Statlander a length of chain, then he distracts the ref so Statlander can wrap her arm up and hit a discus lariat to get the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kris Statlander won in 10:02

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: They definitely got the crowd with them by the end, and had a couple of nice near falls. These two work well together as physical powerhouse wrestlers.

Post match Statlander gets a chair and wallops Willow with it a few times before some security goons show up. Statlander gives up the chair and then lays out the goons and stands tall. Less than compelling post match stuff there.

We get a recap of the segment last week between Bryan Danielson and Jeff Jarrett, which sends us to break.

