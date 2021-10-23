Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello AEW fans! It’s Friday night and you know what that means — it’s time for AEW Rampage! I’m Jeremy Thomas, filling in for Lee Sanders for tonight. Tonight’s gonna be another big show with PAC and Andrade El Idolo getting their rematch, the World Title Eliminator Tournament brackets being revealed and more. We’ve got a lot to get into, so let’s jump right in.

* We’re live in Miami, Florida!

AEW Eliminator Tournament Match

Orange Cassidy vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Cassidy is wrapped up and he waves Hobbs in. Hobbs does the same, and then charges in. Cassidy ducks but gets caught with a spinebuster for a nearfall. Hardy is cheering at ringside as Hobbs grabs Cassidy on the outside and drops him into the guardrail. He rolls in and out, then grinds Cassidy’s face into the steps and begins taunting him.

Cassidy crawls in but gets grabbed and wrapped around the ringpost on those ribs. Hobbs rolls in, pulls Cassidy into the ring and covers for two. Sidewalk slam by Hobbs, then another for good measure. Whip; into the ropes, he picks Cassidy up who flips around and goes for a DDT but Hobbs catches him throws him into the ropes and then flattens him with a clothesline we we go to PIP break.

Back and Hobbs is still in control, bending Cassidy back into a single-leg Boston crap. He lets it go and stalks Cassidy, who gets up in the corner and eats a first. Whip across the ring and Orange is down, Hobbs picks him up and whips him across the ring. Cassidy goes to the outside and catches Hobbs with a head to the turnbuckle, he goes up top and leaps for a crossbody but Hobbs catches him and turns it into a torture rack! Cassidy is trying to fight out and he gets out, launching in blows in desperation. Cassidy off the ropes, he goes for the DDT again but gets caught, so he turns it into an inside cradle for two. Cassidy with the Orange Punch but Hobbs catches him and drives him into the corner. He steps out and hits a splash. The ref yells at him for staying in the corner — and Hobbs picks him up and carries him across the ring! Hook is there as the voice of reason, and Cassidy comes up behind — La Magistral pin for the win!

Winner: Orange Cassidy (8:10)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: It was a solid, deliberate match that kept Hobbs strong while giving Cassidy the win. Perfectly fine.

* Tony Schiavone is in the ring and mentions FTR managing to win the AAA Tag Team Titles last week before introducing the Penta and Alex Abrahantes. Tony points out the Bros. are still AEW World Tag Team Champions. Penta starts to speak and he sees a couple of guys with FTR’s masks from last week in the crowd. He goes out and yanks the masks off, but they’re just a couple of guys and FTR sneaks up to attack with Tully. They take out Penta and Alex and pose with the titles until PAC comes out, and they bail.

Anna Jay vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Lockup in the center of the ring and Baker backs Jay into the ropes, nailing a shot as they break. That fires Jay up and she hits several shots, slipping out of a Lockjaw attempt and trying for the Queenmaker which Baker escapes.

They do some counter-wrestling that turns into a cruifix pin by Jay for two. Baker up and does a hammerlock takedown into a cover for two. Back up, Baker with a full nelson and Jay and Baker counter a bit, Jay with a big kick to the head and then forearms. Jay sent into the corner, dodges the charge and hits another kick to the face before hitting an armdrag and Flatliner. She goes for a clutch submission and Baker slips out. Kick attempts ducked by Baker, who sends Anna crashing into the turnbuckle head-first.

Baker with a book choke against the bottom turnbuckle, and we’re on break.