Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello again friends! Lee Sanders with you all as this Friday AEW is giving us a special 2-hour edition of AEW RAMPAGE. Grand Slam week continues as RAMPAGE is loaded up with a solid card tonight. Glad you’re spending part of your weekend with us. Let’s jump right into the action!

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Ian Riccaboni

Venue: Arthur Ashe Stadium

Location: New York, NY

MATCH 1: Darby Allin & Sting vs. Christian Cage & Luchasaurus

Darby is wasting no time jumping on Luchasaurus while Sting pounces on Cage as the referee barely is able to maintain order to start the match. Despite the bell ringing, all four men spill outside the ring where Carby is sent face first into a steel post by Luchasaurus! Sting goes to check on Darby as Luchasaurus grabs hold of him and drags him into the ring. How this went down without Sting getting the legal tag in the process is behind me as Sting wasn’t even jumped. Luchasaurus is ah in thus way with the young devil as he tosses him around a bit before Cage gets the tag. Darby sent into the ropes as Darby rebounds with a springboard back assault. Sting was looking for the tag when Luchasaurus attacks The Icon to deny him the tag as we head into our first set of ad breaks. We are back as Cage nearly had the pinfall victory as Darby kicks out. Luchasaurus tagged back in as he tries chokeslaming Darby. Darby counters it as he tries going to the ropes where Cage catches him with a back-head snap on the top ropes. Luchasaurus follows up with a chokeslam as Cage is tagged. Cage tries for a diving headbutt but no one is home. Darby tries for a sunset on Cage but settles for the hot tag to Sting instead as The Icon comes in hot! Stinger splash to Cage and Luchasaurus folllowed by a scorpion Death drop on Cage. Scorpion death coffin drop follows on Luchasaurus which is a great spot! Darby with the shotgun dropkick on Cage as Sting goes for Luchasaurus. Action back inside the ring where Cage delivers a poke to the eyes of Darby and is looking for the killswitch when Nick Wayne jumps on the apron for the distraction. It’s successful as Darby gets a jacknife rollup pinfall victory!

Winner:Sting & Darby Allin (9 minutes)

Rating:***

Solid opener.

MATCH 2: Orange Cassidy, HOOK & Kris Statlander vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker & Anna Jay

Mind games played by Parker and Menard as HOOK gets REDRUM applied. Menard slips out to tag in Anna Jay as Statlander comes in now. Kick in the corner by Anna as she tried looking for the Jay kick as Statlander blocks it successfully. Statlander with a delayed vertical suplex as Jake Hager clotheslines Cassidy from out of nowhere while the referee is focusing on the in-ring action. Parker is tagged somehow in the mix as HOOK becomes the legal man. Parker delivering back suplexes on HOOK, applying pressure early here. Menard tagged as they combine for a running kick to the head combo as we head into our next set of commercials.