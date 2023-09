Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Grand Slam

All Elite Wrestling will present a special two hour AEW Rampage: Grand Slam tonight from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. The lineup includes:

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Mogul Embassy (c) vs. Hangman Page & The Young Bucks

* AEW World Trios Championship: The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass (c) vs. The Dark Order

* #1 Contenders to ROH World Tag Team Titles: The Kingdom vs. The Hardys vs. The Righteous vs. Best Friends

* Darby Allin & Sting vs. Christian Cage & Luchasaurus

* Skye Blue vs. Julia Hart

* Orange Cassidy, HOOK & Kris Statlander vs. Daddy Magic, Cool Hand Ang & Anna Jay

* Mike Santana in action