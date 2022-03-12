Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

And a Happy Friday to you all as the weekend is upon us! Lee Sanders here and it’s time, it’s time, it’s RAMPAGE time! Hey don’t forget next Fridays’ RAMPAGE on March 18th will be on at 11:30pm ET because of the NCAA March Madness action so set your DVR. RAMPAGE this week looks to be solid as tonight we’ll be seeing Keith Lee vs. QT Marshall. Mercedes Martinez vs. Jamie Hayter. Meanwhile, Darby Allin is in action against Marq Quen. Swerve Strickland makes his in-ring AEW debut against Tony Nese.

Commentators: Excalibur, Ricky Starks, and Taz

MATCH 1: Darby Allin vs Mark Quen

No in-ring entrances when this weeks episode comes on as our participants are already in the ring as the match is underway. After a bit of action outside the ring, we go back inside as Quen is on the offense. Boot planted on the jaw of Darby in the corner before strong whipping him into the corner. Body shots followed up by Quen as he’s feeling himself and his work. Little showboating going on before driving his shoulder in the stomach of Allin. Now an abdominal stretch applied as Quentries to go for the ropes for leverage. Referee catches him on the second attempt and breaks it as Darby breaks free briefly with a hip toss. We’re now going into a commercial break as Darby manages twist Quen’s arm and slams it against the ropes. Quen is only down briefly as he’s still continuing on with the assault. Back from commercial as Darby and Quen are fighting on the top turnbuckle. Darby connects with a super suplex, goes for a cover and it’s a near fall. Darby applies a fujiwar armbar, and transitions into a front face lock. Quen tries muscling Darby out of the hold and connects with a backflip knee drop! Cover attempt and it’s a near fall! Quen tries attacking Darby in the corner as he applies a backflip flatliner! Pretty well executed move as the fans are loving this match. Quen now with a stalling suplex but Darby counters it into a Scorpion death drop. Both men are down on the canvas as the ref counts them down. Darby tries looking for the coffin drop but is interrupted by Isiah Kassidy. Sting sees this yanks Kassidy down by his ankles and proceeds to send him crashing into a barricade. Quen pushes Darby onto the ropes as Darby hurts his midsection in the process. Quen follows up with a 450 splash off the turnbuckle to Allin who’s on the floor. Just insane of a spot folks!