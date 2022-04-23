Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

It’s Friday! You know what that means! AEW RAMPAGE time! Lee Sanders back with you all once again! It’s good to be back as I missed you all and hey shoutout to Jeremy for filling in for me. Nothing to plug this week as I’ve been on vacation from my podcasts this week, caught up on the Season Premiere of Better Call Saul. Man what a strong opener! Wondering what’s going to happen with Kim. Anyways onwards with RAMPAGE!

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Ricky Starks

MATCH 1: OWEN HARR MEN’s QUALIFIER-Adam Cole vs Tomohiro Ishii

And we begin with a lockup! Adam Cole tries bouncing off the ropes to shoulder tackle Ishii, no dice as he’s not moving! Ishii does a shoulder tackle of his own to send Cole out of the ring frustrated. Cole now with kicks to Ishii’s midsection. He’s celebrating too early as he throws his hands in the air to say his name. Ishii comes from behind and chops him down to the canvas. Cole now sent into the ropes and he hangs on as he goes quickly out the ring. Ishii follows and delivers chops to Cole. Ishii tries to clothesline Cole but Cole moves out the way as Ishii crashes into the ring post. Action gets back inside the ring as Cole is on the offense. He’s got Ishii in a grounded headlock. He’s putting sum torque on it but Ishii fights out of it briefly. Cole is relentless on his offense as both men are now exchanging strikes. Cole now slapping Ishii in the face as the big man gets up and is walking into forearm strikes now. Ishii comes in with a forearm strike of his own that plants Cole to the mat. Ishii with a strong Irish whip that gets reversed by Cole as Ishii reverses with a powerslam. Big backdrop suplex now for Ishii as he gets a near fall. Ishii looks for a powerbomb as Cole fights out of it and picks up Ishii. Ishii gets out of it as the two exchange counters with Cole winning with a back suplex of Ishii into his knee. Back from commercial as Ishii got a near fall pin as he delivered a suplex from the middle rope. Sliding lariat attempt by Ishii but hw misses as Cole moves out the way and connects with a kick to the knee and a side kick to Ishii’s face. Cole tried looking for the BOOM but misses as Ishii connects with his sliding lariat for a near fall. Cole with a pump kick to the jaw to setup another pinfall attempt and it’s a near fall. Cole on the middle rope as he tried looking for a Panama sunrise and misses! Beautiful counters by both men as both men are laid out on the canvas, totally exhausted! Ishii tried looking for another lariat but Cole comes in with a superkick as Ishii connects finally with his lariat! Switchblade Jay White takes out Rockey Romero outside the ring as the ref is distracted all of a sudden. Lord this is silly as Cole delivers a low blow to Ishii to set him up for the BOOM as Cole picks up the win.

Winner:Adam Cole (16:00)

Rating: ***

Nice opener and I gotta give the commentators, mainly Excalibur a lot of props for trying to clue fans in on who Ishii is as I’m all about that context. Pretty physical of an encounter, and a nice back and fourth but the ending there was downright too silly for me.

Footage shown from earlier in the day of the Jericho Appreciation Society being mean to the arena security detail.

HOOK is being interviewed when he cuts a corner and sees Danhausen. Danhausen is backstage enjoying some of HOOK’s Lays potato chips as he wonders if HOOK will give him a match now. HOOK tells him he’s got his attention now. All this over a bag of chips. Hate to see what happens when Kool-Aid is thrown into the mix.

MATCH 2:Lance Archer vs Serpentico

Serpentico tried doing a suicide dive into the ropes into Serpentico and Archer no sells it as Serp is excited, bouncing up and down thinking he did a number on him. Archer just clubs the poor guy as he tosses him in the ring and murders rhe poor fella with the blackout followed by a chokeslam or two, no make that three to end this one.

Winner:Adam Cole (32 seconds)

Rating: NR

Glorified squash to setup Archer vs Wardlow

MATCH 3: Eddie Kingston vs Daniel Garcia

Both men circle each other looking to strike. Kingston corners Garcia in the corner and lays in a few strikes. Same thing happens again in another corner as Garcia moves out the ring to regroup. Heavy hitting chops by Kingston as he sends Garcia crashing into some steel steps.