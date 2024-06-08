Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

It’s time! It’s time! It’s AEW RAMPAGE time! Let’s go!

Location: Loveland, CO

Venue: Blue FCU Arena

Commentators: Excalibur, Matt Menard, and Tony Schiavone

MATCH 1: Penta El Zero Miedo vs The Butcher

A little pushing and shoving to begin this one as Butcher slugs Penta with a haymaker. A boot to the midsection follows as Penta comes back with a thrust kick. Butcher responds with a big boot as he charges and misses Penta. Penta connects with a delayed dropkick, followed by a cover for only a near fall. Penta pulls off a sloppy hurricarana that sends Butcher outside the ring. Came off like a miscue as Penta continues his offense. Butcher slugs the hype man Alex into next Tuesday! Butcher hits Penta with a couple of big lariat on the side apron before heading back to the ring. Butcher follows up with a toe kick as he is totally in control of this opening match. Back from a commercial break as Butcher sends Penta into the ropes. Penta pulls off a sling blade for a two-count. Penta takes to the top rope and misses a stomp as Butcher hits a diving crossbody. Penta, barely escapes the pinfall. Butcher hits a half nelson into a backbreaker for a near fall. Penta comes back with a kick to the face as he pulls off the fear factor for the victory. Impressive!

Winner: Penta (10 minutes)

Rating:***

Fwo of my favorites going at it for a great opener.

Post-match, men hide your women! Chris Jericho is here with Big Bill as he tries giving commentary pointers to Matt Menard. What a douchebag as he walks away as that was all Jericho wanted to say. Pretty damn funny!

MATCH 2: The Acclaimed vs Veer Mahan Lite and Rear MaHide

45 seconds later, and it’s over. Thanks Max Caster for the arrival and mic drop.

Winner: The Acclaimed(45 seconds)

Rating:NR

SQUASH…SQUASH…SQUASH!!

MATCH 3: Gates of Agony vs Private Party