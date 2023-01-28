Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

What’s up you kind people! Lee Sanders back with you all as what a great week it’s been to be a wrestling fan as everything culminates in the WWE ROYAL RUMBLE this Saturday. If you want to know my predictions feel free to check out my podcast from this week by clicking here. Meanwhile, we for us a new AEW RAMPAGE to talk about as I’m pretty excited to see this one. Most curious how Jay Lethal will be booked going forward after that great match against Mark Briscoe. Let’s dive into this show already!

Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone

MATCH 1:

Wheeler Yuta vs Hangman Adam Page

Starting off nice and hot as Yuta attacks Hangman right at the start of the bell. Yuta is successful applying a few submission holds and chops before Hangman rebounds with a lariat to gain the offense. Hangman laying thick heavy chops into Yuta followed by a sliding lariat for a near fall. Hangman delivering open handed strikes now as he charges at Yuta and is sent over the ropes. Yuta tries to come off the ropes as he lands into Hangman’s arms for a fall away slam. Action goes outside the ring as Yuta delivers a handful of strikes and chops to the chest. Returning to the ring as Yuta tries to look for another high risk maneuver but Hangman catches him and sets him up for a powerbomb. Hangman follows up with a Liger Bomb that connects as we head into a commercial break. We are back as Hangman sends Yuta into the corner as Yuta uses the momentum to leap on the top rope for a successful attack to nullify Hangman. Flying elbow strike follows from Yuta as he charges with a strike and running bulldog combo for a near fall. Yuta to the top rope but Hangman catches him with closed fists and headbutts. Hangman connects with an avalanche Death Valley driver from the top rope for a near fall. Amazing spot folks! Hangman can’t believe it as he delivers a big German suplex to fold young Yuta. Another suplex follows as Hangman tries looking for a third one. Yuta manages to fend Hangman off to reverse and apply his own German suplexes. Hangman fights off a fourth suplex attempt as he’s caught up in the ropes. Yuta applies strikes to the neck and back of the head of Hangman to deliver a back suplex not just on the side apron. But on the floor outside! Oh my God! Yuta follows it up with a high risk maneuver followed by tosssinf Hangman into the ring. Yuta looking for a frog splash but Hangman gets his knees up to set up Yuta for a clothesline. Hangman tries looking for the buckshot lariat but Yuta counters and is able to get to the top rope to deliver another frog splash. Elbow strikes and a boot follows by Yuta as the two trade off strikes. Hangman finally connects with the buckshot lariat! Hangman not satisfied as he delivers a Death Valley driver to end this classic encounter!