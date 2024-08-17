Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Happy Fantastic Friday everyone, Lee Sanders is back with you all for another edition of AEW Rampage!

Tonight’s card sees the following:

The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, & Tomohiro Ishii) vs. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) & Butcher

Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) vs. MxM Collection (Mason Madden & Mansoor)

Kip Sabian vs. Nick Wayne

Nyla Rose in action

RUSH & Kyle Fletcher in action

Saraya speaks!

Before we go any further, I’d like to extend my heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and fans of wrestling legend Afa Anoa’i, uncle of Roman Reigns, who passed away this week at 81. This latest passing comes weeks after Reigns’ father Sika, the other tag partner of the Wild Samoans passed away. For myself and all of us here at 411Mania, we wish the Anoa’i family the best.

Venue: Chartway Arena

City: Norfolk, VA

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard

MATCH 1: Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii vs Butcher, Turbo Floyd, Truth Magnum

Briscoe and Butcher to open things up. Butcher soon tags Turbo Floyd. Ishii tags himself in as he lands a couple of chops on Floyd. Floyd gets chopped big time by Team Cassidy. Ishii demands Floyd slap him hard. Floyd goes for it but Ishii no-sells as he chops Floyd silly! Briscoe tagged back in as he hits a couple of chops of his own. Briscoe follows up with clubs to the back. Floyd tags Magnum as Butcher sends Briscoe into the barricades upon dragging him from the bottom ropes. We are back from commercials as Briscoe desperately needs a tag. Floyd tries for a suplex but Briscoe is fighting it off. Briscoe reverses the attempt and tags Ishii as he hits a German suplex. Big shoulder block follows as he hits a brain buster on Floyd! Ishii with chops on Mangum when Butcher tries coming in. Ishii with a shoulder block as Cassidy is tagged. Cassidy hits a dive between the ropes onto the Outrunners. Butcher hits a lower blow on Briscoe and tries for a powerbomb but it’s reversed as Cassidy hits the Orange punch! Ishii hits a clothesline on Floyd! Briscoe hits an underhook J-driller on Floyd for the victory!

Winner: Team Cassidy (10 minutes)

Rating:**

Solid opener!

MATCH 2: Nyla Rose vs Erica Leigh aka Bootleg Kristen Wiig

Powerslam, senton drop, boot to the jaw, crossbody, beast bomb later and it’s over!

Winner: Nyla Rose (1 minute)

Rating:NR

SQUASH…SQUASH…SQUASH!

Back from another set of commercials as Saraya and Harley Cameron are in the ring. This weekend is Saraya’s birthday as Harley is disappointed no one got her anything. Saraya recaps winning the AEW Womens Championship, losing it without getting her rematch. Saraya is still salty she’s not getting a spot on the ALL IN card. Classic Toni Storm interrupts to tell Saraya she’s turned into a pasty pile of dung. Storm challenges Saraya to a match on Dynamite for the championship!

MATCH 3: Nick Wayne Nyla Rose vs Kip Sabian

Christian Cage said, I don’t do AEW RAMPAGE, brother! Settle for Nick’s mom and Killswitch instead.

Lockup to begin this one. Wayne with a slap to the face as he runs out of the ring to regroup and mock Sabian. Back inside as we see Cage is watching from a monitor backstage. There he is! Sabian with an enziguri and a gutbuster for a near fall. Wayne counters with a couple of right hands to Sabian. Action spills outside as Sabian hits a moonsault as Mother Wayne tells Sabian to back up. Mother Wayne looks more intimidating than Nick Wayne! Maybe she should be fighting Sabian! We are back as both men are no-selling suplexes and half & half’s like it’s nothing as Wayne hits an underhook ddt! Wayne gets a two count for his efforts! Sabian avoids Wayne ‘s world as Mother Wayne distracts while Killswitch hits the headbutt. Wayne hits Wayne’s world for the victory!

Winner: Nick Wayne (7 minutes)

Rating:*

Not a bad match, just right. Commercial break cut into it big time though. Least we got to see Nick Wayne’s mom!

MATCH 4: Rush & Kyle Fletcher vs KM & Rhett Titus aka Victims 110 & 111

Blink and you’ll miss it!

Winner: Rush & Fletcher (2 minutes)

Rating:NR

SQUASH…SQUASH…SQUASH!!

MATCH 5: Top Flight vs MXM Collection

Top Flight wearing airplane uniforms? Looks like something out of an adult film with Leila Grey out there! I’ll take it folks! Mansoor and Dante exchanging reversals. Mansoor with a scoop and slam, followed by an elbow drop. Dante with a couple of arm drags, followed by a nice controlled arm lock. Darius is tagged as Madden is tagged as well. Madden with a chop to the chest that sounds like a gun shot! Madden follows up with the Final Cut as Mansoor is tagged again. Nice Manhattan drop/hip attack combo for MXM. Top Flight sends MXM outside as they both hit dives from between the ropes!