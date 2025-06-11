Join 411’s Live AEW Summer Blockbuster Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

SICKOS! It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! AEW Dynamite is tonight, but not just ANY Dynamite, NO, this is yet another thrilling four-hour block of television from Tony Khan and friends! Last week, it was Fyter Fest Dynamite and Collision, and tonight, it is Summer Blockbuster! I mean, granted, it technically isn’t summer just YET (not for another ten days in the Northern Hemisphere) but still, it’ll be a welcome reprieve from the weather that has been so off the wall it’s been insane!

Tonight, we will be getting spoiled rotten! Ospreay-Strickland II will happen tonight, and hopefully, these guys figure it out, so Hangman can win the title at All-In! Speaking of All-In, Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada will meet to sign the contract for their winner takes all match on the 12th of July. The Hurt Syndicate will face Kevin Knight, Speedball Mike Bailey, and Komander, Kyle Fletcher will face Anthony Bowens, and Mistico will make his return! As for the ladies, plenty of love there as well. Toni Storm will face Julia Hart, with Merecedes Mone “on commentary”, Thekla will face Queen Aminata, and TayJay will reunite to take on Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. All of this and, as always, so much more!

But, one thing is for sure, Summer Blockbuster should be AMAZING!

