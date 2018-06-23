Join 411’s LIVE EVOLVE 106 Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Josh Briggs vs. Bad Bones : Bones goes John Woooooo at the bell and takes control, working over Briggs in the corner. Bones runs wild, picking up a near fall. Briggs fires back, but gets cut off and Bones does the deal with a falcon arrow for 2. Briggs powders and Bones follows with a suicide dive. Back in and Bones hits a missile dropkick. Briggs cuts off the suicide dive and hits an apron chokeslam. Briggs covers for 2. Briggs now lays in chops, and takes control. The spinning side slam follows for 2. Bones fires back but Briggs wipes him out with a running kick. The big boot follows and then the gut buster gets 2. Briggs now lays in forearms and Bones fires up and they trade strikes. Briggs lays in elbows and follows with a German. He hits another and Briggs cuts him off and Bones counters back with a code breaker and superkick for 2. Bones to the ropes and gets caught but slips out, hits a knee strike, but runs into a back breaker for 2. Bones stuns Briggs off the ropes and Briggs cuts him off with a big boot. Bones fires back with the slingshot spear, covering for 2. Bones sets, charges and Briggs cuts him off and hits the choke breaker for the win. Josh Briggs defeated Bad Bones @ 8:55 via pin

– Jarek & Candy Cartwright make their way to the ring. Jarek talks about making Jason Kincaid disappear from EVOLVE and will do the same to Darby Allin tomorrow. He will become the most inspirational person in EVOLVE, and Jon Davis appears, he’s back.

Jarek vs. Jon Davis : They lock up and Jarek escapes and poses. Davis now tosses him to the corner and hits a belly to back suplex for 2. Chops follow and they brawl to the floor. Back in and Davis covers for 2. More chops follow from Davis, but Jarek stuns him off the ropes and hits a neck breaker for 2. Jarek grounds things, working a rear naked choke. Davis escapes but Jarek hits a cutter for 2. Davis cuts off the tornado DDT and catches the high cross and hits a back breaker/lariat combo for 2. Davis follows with chops and rights, pummeling Jarek. The corner dropkick by Davis gets 2. Jarek now counters back with a DDT for 2. Jarek now runs into a spinebuster but hit a head scissors counters and superkick. Davis fires back with a powerbomb, German and lariat for the win. John Davis defeated Jarek @ 6:30 via pin

The Skulk vs. The Skulk : Fox tried to introduce his guys, but the audio was bad, and there were no on screen graphics. These guys are all Fox’s students. They work some back and forth with lots of counters. It break down early and the crowd really likes this so far. They are keeping a good pace, using quick tags and keeping the action moving. Maserati makes the comeback and gets the tag, and his partner runs wild. Maserati joins in and they take control, working over Alanis. Alanis hits a backstabber and his partner follows with a top rope splash for the win. The Skulk defeated The Skulk @ 6:58 via pin