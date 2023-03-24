Join 411’s Live Impact Sacrifice Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Greetings, Impact viewers! It’s time for another Impact! Plus event, this time being Impact Rebellion. I’m Jeremy Thomas, and tonight we have a show that has undergone some unfortunate last-minute changes due to injuries to Mickie James and Josh Alexander. It should still be a solid show though as Steve Maclin takes Alexander’s spot alongside Rich Swann and Frankie Kazarion against Time Machine, while Bully Ray faced Tommy Dreamer in a Busted Open match. The future of the Knockouts Championship will be addressed following James’ injury, Trey Miguel will take on Lince Dorado in an X-Division title defends and more. There’s a lot to look forward to tonight, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

Quick Results From the Countdown to Sacrifice Pre-Show:

Eddie Edwards defeated Bhupinder Gujjar with the Boston Knee Party (7:02)

Rosemary defeated Kilynn King with a spear (8:36)

* We start off with a vignette showing off the various competitors for tonight’s matches, talking about how the dream drives and motivates us. We get a brief montage of Bully Ray vs. Tommy Dreamer in the middle as well, along with the Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw feud.

* We’re LIVE in Windsor, Ontario and we’re hopping right into Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham.

Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham

Bailey and Gresham circle to start and lock up. Gresham shot into the ropes and runs Bailey over, they flip around each other and counterwrestle a bit, trading reversals. Back up and Gresham stalls before Bailey goads him and they go back into the lockup. Jockeying for position, they go to the mat and roll in the lockup all the way out of the ring where they split. Back into the ring as they stare at each other, and they lock back up.

Gresham back against the ropes, we get the split but Gresham gets a thumb in the eye. He says it’s unintentional and they shake hands. Test of strength turns into a waistlock series, Gresham with a wristlock that Bailey flips out of and reverses. Gresham escapes himself and trips up Bailey, he goes for a surfboard and eventually Bailey escapes.

Bailey gets Gresham on the mat, Gresham escapes and locks in a wristlock, working the joint manipulation on Bailey’s elbow and wrist. Bailey in the corner and the break is called. Waistlock by Bailey, Gresham trips him and wraps up Bailey’s legs for a submission, but Bailey gets a hold of Gresham’s foot to prevent it until Gresham finally presses on the knee with his foot. Gresham rolls to his feet and flips it around on Bailey, who gets to the ropes. Gresham was unable to break the hold and the ref breaks it.

Bailey is pissed now and shoves Gresham, Gresham shoves back and it’s getting heated. A slap by Gresham, and Bailey with the rabid fire kicks that sends him to the ropes. Bailey knocks Gresham to the outside and leaps up to the top for a moonsault to the outside! Gresham rolled back in, and Bailey with a chop and whip, Bailey with a kick to the head and then a whip across the ring. Gresham up and over and trips Bailey, traps one leg and smashes his other knee repeatedly into the mat.

Gresham up and stomps the ankle, he grabs Bailey’s foiot and snaps his toes down. He locks in an ankle lock, Bailey flips over and kicks Gresham off. Shot to the face of Gresham, and a couple more. Gresham counters an Irish whip and wraps up Bailey’s legs to pull him into a modified Texas Cloverleaf. He lets go early though and stomps the leg. Whip into the ropes and a big clothesline, cover for two.

Irish whip into a back elbow by Gresham and another cover for two. Bailey sent into the corner but he gets the feet up, then goes up top quickly for a missle dropkick. Bailey lying in wait — spin kick and an aex kick. Standing shooting star and a cover for two. Bailey kicking away at Gresham’s hamstring, knocking him down, and goes for a kick but Gresham catches it. They reverse waistlocks until Gresham hits a DDT.

Gresham charges Bailey in the corner and hits a chop, Gresham with low dropkicks to the knee and a cover for two — Bailey rolls Gresham up for two and goes for a kick but Gresham ducks and kicks the knee out again.

Both men now up and they trade shots in the center of the ring. Gresham with a single-leg takedown but Bailey with a kick and they’re back up for strikes. Bailey kicks at the leg, Gresham down but kips up. Gresham gets the Figure Four locked in! Bailey is pulled to the center of the ring and his shoulders are down for a couple of two-counts. He tries to reverse it to no luck at first, and his shoulders go down again for two. Bailey finally rolls Gresham over to the ropes to get the break.

Gresham grabs Bailey on the apron but gets shoved into the ringpost. Bailey charges in and takes Gresham down to the apron — backflip double knee to Gresham ON THE APRON! Bailey now going up top, but Gresham escapes and grabs Bailey. He picks him up and drops him knee-first ONTO the apron! Both men are down on the outside. They stop each other from escaping and Gresham takes Bailey down but they both BARELy get into the ring.

Kicks in the ring, Bailey wraps Gresham up for two and hits a superkick. They trade reversals, Bailey with a kick to Gresham’s face and he goes up for the Ultima Weapon but Gresham moves! Figure out but Bailey reverses and Gresham taps!

Winner: Mike Bailey (19:28)

Rating: *** 3/4

Thoughts: Fantastic match to start us off. It was well-paced and didn’t get too high-spotty; it was just a cleanly-executed match that got the show off to a great start.

* Gia Miller asks Brian Myers about his match with Hendry tonight. He says he pinned Hendry with ease last night and will do it again. He says round two of his title reign will be great. Moose comes in and says he’s going to make sure lightning strikes twice and will help him be Digital Media Champion. Santino walks in and says Moose just stooged himself, and said Moose is forbidden to be ringside for the bout. Moose and Myers aren’t happy.

* Before his match, Hendry says that every now and then the British royalty sends a member of the Royal Family to Canada. This year it was hard to decide to who send but he said “Harry, I’ve got this” and that he got Megan’s text, though it’s inappropriate. So he’s in Windsor College and will be giving an education to Brian Myers as he sacrifices his face.

Impact Digital Media Championship Match

Joe Hendry vs. Brian Myers

Myers talks trash at first and Hendry backs him into the corner, then tosses him across the ring. Once more for good measure, and he runs over Myers who rolls to the outside. Hendry chases after and sends him into the apron, then slams him into the ring steps. Hendry rolls in and out to break the count and then sends Myers into the apron once more.

Myers fights back with a punch but Hendry fires back and bodyslams him to the floor. Hendry breaks the count again but Myers sends him into the apron, then rolls him in. Myers with a Flatliner and charges in but gets caught by the throat — Standing Ovation countered by a chop block, followed by Hendry being sent throat-first into the ropes. Charging forearm by Myers, followed by fists to the head. Elbow to the shoulder and a sleeper by Myers. Hendry back up and fights out, he goes into the ropes by Myers follows and trips him. Myers grabs Hendry for a suplex and a cover for two.

Knee to Hendry’s back and a chinlock, Hendry gets to his feet and nails a backslide for two but Myers with an immediate dropkick for two. Myers trash talks the crowd and kicks Hendry, face-first slam by the challenger. Back to the sleeperhold for Myers, Hendry escapes but gets caught with a sitout slam for a nearfall.

Myers talks trash as Hendry gets to his feet and lays in with chops. Hendry into the ropes and dives with a spinning back elbow. He’s looking hyped as he clotheslines Myers twice, sends him into the ropes and catches him for a fallaway slam! Kippup and a cutter off the ropes for two. Hendry manages to hit an enzuigiri, kick to the gut and Implant DDT for a two-count.

Myers charges in but Hendry pushes him up and over — but Myers with the spear! Cover for two-plus. Myers goes to the apron and climbs, but Hendry is up and nails him. Hendry up on the middle rope, he grabs Myers but Myers fights back and shoves him off. Myers dives RIGHT INTO a cutter! Standing Ovation and that’s it.