Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Hey guys tonight we have a go-home show for No Surrender, which is live this Saturday night on IMPACT Plus, featuring Tommy Dreamer’s birthday and opportunity at the IMPACT World Title. Tonight he signs a contract with IMPACT King, Rich Swann, in what is sure to be emotional. You don’t want to miss Tommy Dreamer’s tears, it’s IMPACT on AXS TV.

JOSH ALEXANDER, SUICIDE, TREY MIGUEL, and WILLIE MACK vs. BLAKE CHRISTIAN, ACE AUSTIN, DAIVARI, and CHRIS BEY

This is a preview for No Surrender, featuring a number one contenders match between these contestants in a Triple Threat Revovler match. While it sounds like some classic TNA confusion, it’s basically a triple threat gauntlet match. Alexander and Christian kick things off. Christian was a finalist in the Super X Cup this year, against winner, Ace Austin. Ace gets the tag, clashing with his current foe, Alexander. Trey enters the ring with some assistance from Alexander, splashing onto Ace. Trey shows fire on offense as Bey enters the match landing a dropkick. Chaos ensues as Suicide enters. Suicide gets the upper hand, as Mack comes in and falls victim to the teamwork of Bey and Ace. Daivari enters the match looking as sharp as ever. He flips Mack with a clothesline for a near fall. Bey comes in with some swagger, quickly tagging in Ace. He controls Mack before hesitantly handing the action over to Christian. They methodically control Mack, with Daivari becoming legal. Daivari eats a boot on a flying attempt, and Trey and Christian become legal. Trey hits his awesome hot tag, locking moves together with ease. Bey comes in interrupting and things get crazy. Alexander fights everyone off, catching Ace in an ankle lock. Christian comes in with a 450 breaking it up. Ace complains that his leg is injured and Mack takes advantage. Suicide kills Bey with a shotgun dropkick and takes out Ace. Christian goes off on Trey and Suicide, coming back into the ring with a springboard flatliner nearly securing the win. Christian whiffs on a flip, and Trey locks in the “Hourglass” submission for the submission win. Sami Callihan appears on screen congratulating Trey. Callihan sees Trey as weak and knows he will “flake out” eventually so he should just quit now. Trey roars.

***

This was a pretty good match with some nice action from everyone, especially Blake Christian who made his welcomed return. He is shining in the X-Division and should definitely be a member of the IMPACT roster if he is not already. I’m waiting to see what happens in this angle but I have enjoyed Callihan’s promos so far.

The IMPACT roster wishes Tommy Dreamer a happy birthday.

KIMBER LEE vs. ODB

Kimber is out with Deonna and Susan who is looking very annoyed. ODB baits Kimber into striking first and starts going off. ODB goes for the dirty dozen but Kimber cuts the legs out and sends her crashing. She grounds ODB with a body lock. Kimber controls the match sending ODB outside allowing her buddies to assist. ODB has momentum as we return from commercial, she nails Kimber Lee in the corner with a Bronco Buster for a near fall. ODB hits her Dirty Dozen and nails a press from the second rope. Kimber Lee unloads with a spinning back kick and sidewalk slam. She looks to follow up from the top rope but winds up flattened. Deonna and Susan get involved but Jazz and Jordynne Grace quickly defend. Susan throws her shoe, with minimal success. ODB takes out Susan and Deonna but Kimber Lee catches her in a small package for the win. Kimber is on a roll.

**

This match was okay with Kimber continuing to build momentum. This feud is pretty meh and I would like it to heat up soon.

We go to Swinger’s Palace where Fallah Bahh runs out of money at the table. They take Fallah away as Swinger reveals the wad of cash that has been pursued for about a year. Swinger hits on Alisha as John E. Bravo eats an old cookie from Fallah.

Susan is fuming about this entire situation. She is going to speak with the manager in Scott D’Amore and get a tag match set for No Surrender.

Cousin Jake is out to presumably decide if he wants to join a cult. Violent by Design doesn’t take long to make their entrance as Eric Young leads with a microphone. Young tries to persuade Jake one last time but Jake says he stands for something… Jake Something! Aha. They trap Jake’s neck in a chair and Young gives Deaner a match against Jake at No Surrender.

Rohit Raju is with Mahabali Shera, adding confidence to his upcoming match with TJP.