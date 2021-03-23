Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

wrestling / News
*On BTI, Sami Callihan declared to Don Callis that he would face the winner of Rich Swann and Kenny Omega’s Title vs. Title match. IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champion, Tasha Steelz pinned Alisha in singles action.
Tonight Kenny Omega and Don Callis return, TJP receives his X-Division Title rematch clause against Ace Austin, and Eddie Edwards meets Karl Anderson in our main event.
IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP
DEONNA PURRAZZO (C) vs. JAZZ
They lock up to begin things as Deonna grounds the challenger. Jazz gains the advantage, stunning Deonna with some jabs and hooks. Deonna uses her technical ability to outwork Jazz. Susan distracts Jazz just enough to make things a bit easier for the champ. Deonna finds herself trading blows with the brawler and eats a flurry of strikes.
