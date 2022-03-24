Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

We’re back for some Thursday night Impact on AXS tv. After a really good episode last week how will they follow it up? Steve Maclin will face Heath in a singles match after Maclin beat Rhino last week which lead to Rhino going back to his old partner. Now Heath looks to avenge his friend. Willie Mack, Laredo Kid and Mike Bailey will face off in a triple threat to gain entry into the Triple Threat match for the X-Division Championship at Rebellion. Speaking of Championships Tasha Steelz will defend her Impact Knockouts Championship against Mickie James in a Street Fight. The issues between these two have grown over the past few weeks and months. Now they look to settle it in a street fight. The Good Brothers will also get a shot at VBD’s Impact Tag Team Championships but it’ll be in a lumberjack match. All this and more on another jam packed episode of Impact! Lets get to it!

– Impact opens with Josh Alexander entering the arena and he’s pissed off. Josh comes out to the ring to kick things off and he’s pissed after Moose decided to stop by his house last week. Josh thought he was ready for everything Moose could do but he didn’t think Moose could be as stupid as he was last week. He says Moose has pushed him over the edge after having the nerve to intimidate his wife in his own home. Josh says as a husband and father he feels nothing but pain and disappointment but at Rebellion he will make sure Moose feels all of that himself when he takes the Impact World Championship from him. The crowd pops at the thought of this and I’m with them, can’t wait to see Josh get a proper run. Josh says if Moose has no problem approaching his home then come on down because Impact is his home.

Moose answers Josh’s challenge and makes his way down the ramp. He tells Josh at Rebellion he will fail to get his hands on the championship. Moose tells Josh after he beats him at Rebellion he might just stop by Josh’s house and show his son what a true role model is. Moose promises not to fail him like Josh. Josh is pissed and a brawl ensues. They fight through the backstage area and Josh sends Moose face first into a garage door before trying an ankle lock on the stairs. They brawl at the top of the arena and tease Josh tossing Moose off the edge but the Impact roster shows up to break them up. Ace Austin frantically asks Josh if he wants to go to prison for killing someone before we go to break. Pretty great stuff here between two really great Impact wrestlers. The build for this championship match has been long but well done and i’m excited to see how things play out between now and Rebellion.

– Josh is backstage with D’Amore and says he would’ve tossed Moose off the balcony if Fulton didn’t stop him. D’Amore tells him that maybe Fulton did him a favor. D’Amore reminds Josh that he has a championship match coming soon and he needs to get his emotions in control. Josh says it’s not his emotions just keep Moose away from his family.

Willie Mack vs. Mike Bailey vs. Laredo Kid

Ace Austin has already qualified for the triple threat match and has some sort of budding alliance with Mike Bailey so that’s something to keep an eye on here. These X-Division opening matches are always fast paced and enjoyable so i’m expecting the usual here. All three men lock up and Mack sends both Laredo and Bailey to the mat but they kip up and attempt to take Mack down. Laredo Kid is unable to but Bailey drops him, Bailey turns his attention to Laredo Kid giving Mack the opportunity to regain control. Willie Mack sends both men to the outside and nails a sweet dive to the outside as we go to commercial early on in the match.

Willie Mack with the legdrop and cover attempt on Laredo Kid as we return but Laredo kicks out at two. Bailey watches as Mack drops Laredo with a HUGE slap to the face. Mack with a chop to Bailey drops him to the mat, Willie lifts him up and drops him with a right hand almost immediately. Willie lifts Bailey onto his shoulders but Bailey escapes and counters with his speedy kicks and an enziguri. Laredo Kid on the apron but Bailey drops him to the outside. Bailey charges Mack in the corner but Mack moves, Bailey transitions right into a moonsault to the outside on Laredo Kid. Mack drops Bailey to the outside he goes to dive but Laredo Kid stops him and sends him to the outside. Laredo Kid with a HUGE rotating dive onto both men on the outside. Laredo Kid has Bailey back inside the ring but gets caught up in the corner with a kick from Bailey. Bailey tries to drop Laredo Kid but he reverses into a twisting superplex. Laredo Kid goes back up top and hits Bailey with a frogsplash and covers for a two count. He tosses Bailey into the corner and gets caught and sent to the outside by Willie Mack. Bailey tries to hit Mack with a crossbody but he hits a samoan drop on Bailey, Mack kips up and hits a moonsault on Bailey and covers for a nearfall that is just barely broken up by Laredo Kid. Laredo Kid with a slap to Mack and hits him with a forearm in the corner. Laredo sends him out and rolls through looking for a rana but Mack hits a Razors Edge instead in tribute to Scott Hall. Mack covers for a two count but Bailey breaks it up just in time. Bailey lifts Mack up and drops him to his knee with a kick to the chest. Laredo Kid with a cover but it gets broken up and Mack covers Laredo Kid, Bailey rolls through for a double cover but it’s broken up. Kid sent to the outside. Bailey sets Mack up and hits him with Ultima Weapon and covers for the victory in 10:09.

Rating: ***

Review: This was a solid opening X-Division match, these matchups rarely disappoint and this was solid. It was much more of a sound and less hectic match which may lead to less big spots but a better overall match i’d say.

– Jay White is backstage with Bey and criticizes the result of last weeks match and calls out The Motor City Machine Guns for another tag team match. The Good Brothers like the sound of that but say that it’s a shame they have to wrestle in a lumberjack match but Bey and Jay will have their backs. Doc says that The OG Bullet Club are coming for their Impact Wrestling Tag Team Titles and it’ll be just Too Sweet. Turns out the finish to that tag match last week was a bit messed up. I don’t think the plan was originally to build to another match but boy am I glad that’s what we’re getting.

– Raj Singh is backstage with Shera after they recap Shera’s victory earlier in the night. Raj tells Gujar he had a chance to align with Singh but now it’s too late. Shera yells at the camera setting up an eventual matchup down the line.

Steve Maclin vs. Heath

Maclin beat Heath’s tag partner a week ago and now Heath looks to avenge him. Not sure how I see this playing out but i’m behind Maclin. Maclin and Heath lock up early, Maclin sends Heath into the ropes but he rebounds with a forearm. Heath with an atomic drop to Maclin sending him to the outside. Heath follows and lays into Maclin with a series of strikes on the outside. Maclin with a thumb to the eye and immediately sends Heath back inside. The referee is with Heath and Rhino walks down Maclin. Maclin tries to escape Rhino but runs right into the stairs. The Referee thinks Maclin was sent into the stairs by Rhino so he ejects Rhino. Apparently Maclin was planning this all along. Heath sends Maclin back into the ring and has control but Maclin stops him with a backbreaker. Maclin sends Heath into the ropes and drops him with a back elbow. Maclin with the knee to the elbow. He lifts Heath onto the top rope and into the tree of woe. Maclin with the spear in the corner. He pulls Heath out and makes the cover but Heath kicks out at two. Maclin to the top rope and yells at a fan that ECW sucks. This distraction helps Heath as Maclin jumps right into the boots of the downed Heath. Heath with a series of kicks and then follows with a DDT on Maclin and covers for the two count. Heath goes for the wakeup call but Maclin counters into a roll up and uses the ropes to steal one in 4:50.

Rating: **3/4

Review: Another solid match, I don’t think Maclin’s stair gimmick came off quite as intended but it may have just been me. I wonder if Maclin will get a partner to help take on Heath and Rhino or what will be next between these three.

Post match: Rhino hits the ring and drops Maclin with a gore! The ECW chant kicks back up and Rhino celebrates with Heath.

– Tenille is doing her show All About Me and has chosen Kaleb as her guest host to interview her. He asks a question but she tells him to ask what she’s thinking instead. Kaleb asks and she says that she’s thinking about if Kaleb really has their back or if he’s with the Iinspiration. Kaleb is defensive and Tenille starts to pressure him and he claims his neck is hurt and runs off. Kaleb runs into Madison backstage for Lockerroom talk and of course Johnny Swinger is there as the cohost. Kaleb tries to run off again but he’s stopped by Tenille. Madison says they only have one question who he’s loyal to. He stutters at first but says of course it’s the Influence. Madison hands over a lie detector test and Kaleb runs off and sends us to break.

– JONAH is in the streets walking and cuts a promo on Ishii ahead of their upcoming match. He tells Ishii if he steps to him he will break his neck. JONAH says at Rebellion Ishii they will fight. That should be a hell of a brawl.

Impact Tag Team Championship Lumberjack Match

The Good Brothers vs. Violent By Design

This being a lumberjack match really doesn’t help either team but that makes it an even playing field.