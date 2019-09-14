Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey everyone, welcome to 411mania’s coverage of Impact wrestling. I’m Robert Winfree, still here for a couple more weeks as there’s a lot of wrestling and only one Larry. Larry was handling some live Impact action over HERE if you’re curious what their most recent live show looked like.

Broadcast opens with a recap of last weeks action, Moose vs. Shamrock advancing, Tessa Blanchard and oVe, Ace Austin continuing to be a douche bag, Tenille Dashwood showing up, Jordynne Grace and Rosemary having some issues, LAX leaving Impact, as well as Brian Cage proposing to Melissa Santos.

We’re starting with a match.

Match #1: Kiera Hogan vs. Tenille Dashwood

Some smack talk then a tie up, some wrist lock and related escapes go back and forth then Hogan hits a snapmare and a kick to the back. Dashwood gets angry, Hogan begs off then lands some strikes. Dashwood lands a running back elbow then a snapmare and a drop kick but only gets 2 on a cover and Hogan rolls outside to recover. Dashwood chases Hogan around the ringside area, then catches her in the ring and drops her across the ropes but only gets a 2 count. Hogan with a sunset flip then a super kick. Dashwood tries to fire up, Hogan slams her down by the hair but only gets 1 on a cover. Hogan drives Dashwood into the corner, and some corner offense follows. More corner offense into a cover but again only gets 2. Dashwood with some strikes, they run the ropes and Hogan with a slow motion wheelbarrow bulldog for 2. Dashwood fires up with punches and kicks then drops Hogan with clotheslines. Big kick from Dashwood sets up the double underhook suplex then a running low cross body as Hogan was seated in the corner but that only gets 2. Dashwood misses a kick, roll up from Hogan gets 2 then a roundhouse kick but Hogan only gets a 2 count. Hogan tries to set for her finisher, can’t hit and then runs into a wheelbarrow suplex from Dashwood but her cover only gets 2. Dashwood tries for a German suplex, Hogan escapes and chops the throat then a shotgun drop kick into the corner. Dashwood avoids a corner rush and locks in a Tarantula in the ropes then climbs up top, cross body then The Spotlight kick ends things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Tenille Dashwood defeats Kiera Hogan via pinfall

Video of oVe in the back. Calliham is a little late but he’s really angry, he’s mad about Impact management not stripping Brian Cage of the World Title. He’s deeply annoyed by Cage getting to propose to Melissa Santos last week as well, he will not be calmed by Jake and Dave Crist. He’s also pissed at Tessa Blanchard and Tommy Dreamer, he promises that he and Jake Crist will take care of those two forever.