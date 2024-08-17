Join 411’s Live NJPW G1 Climax 34 Night 17 Coverage

Good morning everyone! It’s semi-final time in the G1 Climax as we prepare for Zack Sabre Jr vs Shingo Takagi, and Yota Tsuji vs David Finlay. LET’S GO!

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Venue: Ryogoku Kokugikan

English Commentary: Walker Stewart & Chris Charlton

Shoma Kato & Yoshi-Hashi vs Robbie Eagles & Mikey Nicholls

Eagles and Kato begin our opening contest, jockeying for control as Eagles kicks him away. Shoulder block from Kato, and he delivers a forearm to Nicholls on the apron. Dropkick takes Nicholls to the outside as he turns his attention back to Eagles. Nicholls sweeps the legs, allowing TMDK to double team the young lion. Dropkick/sliding lariat combo gets a 2. Standing dropkick from Kato allows him to tag in Yoshi-Hashi, who hangs Eagles over the top rope and hits the dropkick to the backside. DDT on Nicholls for 2. Eagles in, works over the leg but receives a Headhunter from Yoshi-Hashi. Kato tags in, arm drag to Eagles, and he looks for the Boston Crab, gets it, and sits down to lock it in hard. Nicholls attacks him to try and break it, but Kato holds on! Yoshi-Hashi heads to the floor with Nicholls, while Eagles manages to turn back over and kick Kato away. Schoolboy gets a 2 for Kato. Eagles hits the Turbo Backpack for the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Robbie Eagles & Mikey Nicholls



Time: 9:23



Rating: ** – Perfectly fine, good fire shown from Kato.



Tomoaki Honma & Hirooki Goto vs Jake Lee & Gabe Kidd

Kidd and Lee rush Honma and Goto on their entrance, with the implication that Lee and Kidd have been out drinking all night. Giant Killing knee to Goto while Kidd focuses on Honma. Lee and Kidd both whip Goto into the railings. Honma battles back against Lee in the ring, Lee drives him into Kidd’s outstretched boot. Bite to the forehead from Kidd, he mocks Honma’s headbutt shtick and misses a headbutt, allowing the tag to Goto. Spinning wheelkick, back suplex, cover on Kidd for 2. Suplex from Kidd as Lee tags in, body slam and the leg drop, another 2. Goto with a lariat, tags in Honma who gets into a strike exchange. Falling headbutt misses by Honma, and Lee delivers a back suplex for 2.

Ushigoroshi connects on Kidd, but Lee is right there to hit the Giant Killing. Honma with a running headbutt to Lee! Knees to the midsection and the Face Break Shot connects to give Lee the pinfall victory.

Winners: Jake Lee & Gabe Kidd



Time: 7:41



Rating: **1/2 – Another fine tag contest, which didn’t have much time to get fully going.



Jado, El Phantasmo & Shota Umino vs Callum Newman, Jeff Cobb & Konosuke Takeshita

Shota and Cobb start this out, and Umino looks for a slam but can’t lift the big man. Suplex attempt from Cobb, Umino escapes it, and in comes ELP for a little double team, stereo dropkicks to the knees. Train of senton and moonsaults from Umino and ELP, working well together. Pumphandle fallaway slam by Cobb gets a 2, straight into the moonsault for another 2. And in comes Takeshita to a great reaction. Senton from the middle rope and a lariat turns ELP inside out. Newman tags in but runs into a dropkick. Umino in, goes for that body slam again on Cobb but still can’t get it…until he does! Fisherman’s suplex on Newman gets 2. Newman sweeps the legs and nails a double stomp to the back to create some space. Tag to Takeshita, who delivers a flying forearm, although that leg is still bothering him. Suplex, 1, 2, no. Dropkick from Umino takes Takeshita off his feet. Jado tags in finally, kick to the chest, double shoulder block from Jado and ELP. Jado looks for the Green Killer, can’t get it though. ELP wants to dive but Jado remonstrates with him. That allows Takeshita to hit the big elbow shot on Jado for the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Callum Newman, Jeff Cobb & Konosuke Takeshita



Time: 8:33

Rating: **3/4 – Decent mix of styles and some fun matchups, like Takeshita mixing it up with Umino. Great to see Takeshita being treated like a star, with fans clearly enamored from his incredible G1 performances. Meanwhile, the dissension between ELP and Jado continues, and cost them here.



Ryusuke Taguchi, Tiger Mask, Boltin Oleg, Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi, Ren Narita & EVIL

Oh boy, I get ALL of House of Torture today? Yay for me, I guess. HoT jump the gun, and all start beating down the NJPW President Tanahashi, who is still in his entrance attire. Takahashi with a boot to the face, but Tanahashi comes back with a springboard crossbody, ring jacket still on! Tiger Mask in, Kanemaru attacks from behind. Tiger Mask with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker on SHO. Taguchi in for some ass attacks, B Triggers to SHO and Kanemaru. Springboard plancha to the floor, Tiger Mask goes for one too but Togo cuts him off. EVIL drives a chair into the throat of Tanahashi. Kanemaru applies a sleeper to Tiger Mask and tags in EVIL, who immediately goes for the mask. Boot by Narita, rakes the eyes across the ropes. Tiger Driver delivered to Narita! Tags in Oleg and he goes for the gutwrench but HoT put a stop to that. Out of the corner comes Oleg with double clotheslines to take them out. Flying Body Sausage to Narita gets 2. Gutwrench train into the gutwrench suplex, and he kips up, with the crowd firmly behind him.

Oleg breaks a choke attempt, awkward knee attack from Narita. EVIL and Yano in now, and Yano pulls off the turnbuckle padding. EVIL gets thrown into it, rolled up for 2. Things are breaking down now, the House of Torture run a train on Yano in the corner and hang him upside down as Togo delivers the Dick Chop, which gets a 2 count. Takahashi has the cane, swing and miss as Tanahashi comes in. Whisky shot by Kanemaru, double low blow from EVIL to Yano and Tanahashi. Everything Is EVIL delivered to Yano, 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Yoshinobu Kanemaru, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi, Ren Narita & EVIL

Time: 9:36



Rating: **1/2 – You know what, the House of Torture stuff isn’t nearly as bad when they’re all actually in the match. Good to see Oleg maintaining momentum from his G1 appearances – he got great reactions from the crowd for his shine.



House of Torture continue the assault after the bell, until Shota Umino and ELP run down with chairs to clean house. EVIL asks them if they can really trust the others in the ring.

Taka Michinoku, Taichi & Douki vs Drilla Moloney, Clark Connors & Taiji Ishimori

We start off with the Super Juniors as Douki and Ishimori face off. Backspring elbow by Douki, Ishimori with a springboard seated senton, following up with a choke while the referee is distracted. Connors in, snap suplex and a jumping elbow drop gets 2. Scoop powerslam on Douki and a hard whip into the buckles as Drilla enters the fray. Drilla Killer attempt early, Douki escapes with a dropkick to the face and a spike DDT. Taichi tags in, kicks to the face, heel kick, and now Ishimori enters the ring. Taichi muscles him to the mat, but receives an enziguri from Moloney. He comes right back with a lariat though.

Michinoku and Ishimori in now, Connors boots Taka away, but Taka comes back with a Just Face lock on Ishimori. One for Connors as well. Shining Wizard, 1, 2, no. Douki in again, lariat to Ishimori, superkick from Taka. Ripcord La Mistica from Ishimori! Michinoku has to tap.

Winners: Drilla Moloney, Clark Connors & Taiji Ishimori



Time: 8:03



Rating: **3/4 – Decent action here, especially when the Jr Heavyweights went at it. That Ripcord La Mistica is a thing of beauty too; Ishimori has that perfected.



Bushi, Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito vs Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan & HENARE

LIJ vs United Empire in our last multi-man match of the night. Naito mocks O-Khan’s pose as LIJ then touch knuckles, but here come United Empire to attack. Akira stomps down Bushi in the ring, Bushi comes right back with a tijeras. Naito in, atomic drop, looks for the stalling neckbreaker but O-Khan kicks the legs. Corner lariats and a back elbow from Akira, covers Naito for 2. HENARE in, snapmare takeover and a kick to the spine, followed by the senton for a 2 count. O-Khan delivers Mongolian chops and then sits on the back of the neck of Naito in the corner.

Fireman’s carry takedown gets a 2 count. Naito fights out of a chinlock, misses an enziguri but hits the tornado DDT to create an opening. Tag to Takahashi who goes straight for HENARE. Tijeras to Akira, dropkick to the face, met with an enziguri from Akira. Shotgun dropkick by Hiromu and he again asks for HENARE, who obliges. Shoulder blocks from both men, elbows from Takahashi and a snap German suplex! Falcon Arrow! 1, 2, HENARE kicks out. Tijeras attempt is caught, HENARE can’t deliver the powerbomb, but he does catch him with the Berserker bomb on a rebound from the ropes. Native Knee misses, thrust kick and a bomber from Takahashi as HENARE is taken off his feet.

Bushi and O-Khan in now, dropkick to the knee and Bushi follows with a tope suicida to the floor. Akira with a springboard plancha takes out Takahashi. Shot to the gut from HENARE and a Native Knee to Bushi. 1, 2, Naito breaks it up. O-Khan with a kneebar on Naito, the bad knee! HENARE with the Full Nelson locked in on Bushi too, and Bushi taps.

Winners: Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan & HENARE



Time: 9:08



Rating: *** – Takahashi going up against the heavyweights just feels right and I’m begging Gedo to bump him into the division as he’s done everything he can already with the Jrs. Strong finish for United Empire, and again it looks like O-Khan will get the chance to capitalize on his G1 momentum if this is anything to go by.



O-Khan doesn’t relent, keeping the hold locked in on Naito. He grabs the IWGP World Title for a moment and ponders how it looks with him.