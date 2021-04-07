Join 411’s Live NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver (Night One) Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey, everyone! Before the event starts, I wanted to note that this will be my swan song when it comes to NXT coverage. I can’t cover tomorrow’s show and the move to Tuesdays doesn’t work with my schedule, so I won’t be doing live NXT coverage anymore. I will do my best to keep weekly reviews coming for those who enjoy my work! It’s been a wild run as I’ve covered NXT weekly since November of 2014, first being blown away by an incredible Adrian Neville/Sami Zayn match on my first week doing it. Thanks to everyone who has read, even for just one week!

Toni Storm vs. Zoey Stark

Mickie James is a guest on commentary. Positive chants for Zoey as the two go to the mat for an exchange. Toni gets the first upper hand with a shoulder block but then she eats a big right hand. stark with a running forearm in the corner, slides out, and is sent to the apron before coming in with a springboard dropkick. Toni slams her to the mat by her hair and stomps away. Toni picks up a few near falls now that she’s in control, including one on a suplex. Things get more physical as they start hitting each other hard. Toni with a body slam but then Stark retaliates with a superplex and both women are down. Stark wins a strike exchange with a combination and blocks a German before hitting a half nelson suplex and a running knee. That only gets two. Storm come back with an electric chair drop that gets two. Stark avoids Storm Zero and hits a superkick for two. Stark blocks it again and uses an inside cradle to score the huge upset.

Winner: Zoey Stark in 9:50

Leaving the room with the preshow on Peacock to watch on USA Network, so if anything else of note happens on the Kickoff, I may miss it.