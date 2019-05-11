Join 411’s Live ROH War of The Worlds Grand Rapids Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest ROH War of The Worlds Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Coast 2 Coast vs. Alex Coughlin & Karl Fredericks : LSG and Karl to begin, Karl quickly grounds the action and looks for an arm bar. LSG escapes and they work into some counters, standing switches and they work to the ropes. Ali tags in and so does Alex. They lock up and work to the ground and then separate. They push and shove, trade shoulder tackles, and Alex follows with a gut wrench suplex. He lays in uppercuts, Karl tags in and he follows with a slam. The lions work quick tags and double teams until Ali fights back and tags in LSG. Double teams follow and LSG covers for 2. LSG grounds the action, covering for 2. Ali tags back in and the slam and senton atomico follows for 2. Ali lays in chops, LSG tags in and he follows with strikes. Quick tags follow as Ali follows with a belly to back suplex and splash for 2.Alx runs them together and Karl gets the hit tag and runs wild with a dropkick and then John Woooooooooo. The elbow drop follows for 2. LSG cuts him off, Alex tags in and gets the crab. Ali makes the save and the double team catatonic follows for the win. Coast 2 Coast defeated Alex Coughlin & Karl Fredericks @ 10:20 via pin

Women of Honor Title Match: Champion Kelly Klein vs. Stacy Shadows : No code of honor as they brawl at the bell. Kelly works her over on the floor, and back in, Kelly controls with a cravat and knee strikes. Shadows escapes and hits a spinebuster. She talks trash and chokes out Kelly. The suplex follows for 2. Shadows now follows with strikes and then slaps her around but Kelly cuts her off with a clothesline. Shadows takes a phantom bump for no reason and Kelly follows with clotheslines. The German follows and Shadows fires back and takes Kelly down. She heads to the ropes and misses the Vader bomb. Knee strike by Kelly and that’s that. Champion Kelly Klein defeated Stacy Shadows @ 4:50 via pin

– Allure arrives and attacks and beats down Shadows. Kelly makes the save and gets blinded by the hairspray. Officials separate them.

– PCO can’t compete tonight so his match with Haskins is cancelled.

– Dalton Castle arrives. He says this won’t do, and wants to see something exciting. He tells them to leave and Burger takes the mic and refuses to leave, he came here to compete. He offers to make it a triple threat, but Castle refuses, because we don’t deserve him and neither do Burger or Connors. Burger says he’d beat Castle in 16-seconds like Rush did.