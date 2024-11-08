Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, Jody Threat steps up to take on Heather Reckless, Masha Slamovich and Jordynne Grace team up against Alisha Edwards and Tasha Steelz, Moose now challenges Mike Bailey, Rosemary and Wendy Choo clash in a No Rules, No DQ match and more. So, let’s jump right in!

TNA iMPACT!

Date: November 7th, 2024

Location: Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Masha Slamovich and Jordynne Grace vs. Alisha Edwards and Tasha Steelz

Jordynne Grace tries to go for the Juggernaut Driver, but Tasha fights out of it. Tasha hits a Crucifix Bomb into a pin but Masha breaks it up. Tasha whips Jordynne in her corner and tags to Alisha. Alisha grabs her in a Sleeper. Jordynne goes to her corner and Masha tags in. Masha grabs Alisha in a sleeper and Alisha taps out.

Result: Masha Slamovich and Jordynne Grace def. Alisha Edwards and Tasha Steelz by submission

Rating: **¾

Reaction: Solid win for Masha and Jordynne. You can see the focus shifting slightly to Masha after her winning the Knockouts World Championship with her even finishing off the match here.

Gia Miller is backstage with Savannah Evans and asks why Savannah attacked Lee. Savannah says she’s tired of waiting for opportunities and she’s taking them.

Match 2: Wendy Choo vs. Rosemary in a No DQ match

Rosemary gets a bridging crossface with her cane but Wendy gets out of it and they clothesline each other to the ground. Both get up at the same time and Wendy forearms her in the corner. Wendy swings her pillow at Rosemary and hits a Lou Thesz Press. Wendy kicks Rosemary and goes to the second rope with her pillow and hits a splash for two. Wendy goes for a sleeper but Rosemary gets out of it and hits a Spear for two. Rosemary gets her cane and swings it at Wendy but she gets out of it. Rosemary hits As Above So Below for the win.

Result: Rosemary def. Wendy Choo by pinfall

Rating: **¾

Reaction: It didn’t go as crazy as the rules would allow it, but with both of their characters, maybe it wasn’t meant to. The crowd didn’t react much to a lot of the match though.

After the match, Rosemary kisses Wendy Choo on the forehead.