Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, Nic Nemeth and Jeff Hardy settle the score one-on-one inside the iMPACT! Zone, Indi Hartwell makes her TNA in-ring debut, Tessa Blanchard teams with Deputy Director of Authority Victoria Crawford to take on Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich and NXT’s Nikkita Lyons, Matt Cardona, Mance Warner, Ace Austin and Elijah collide in a free for all to score an opportunity at the International Championship, “The King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian will address Under Siege, A.J. Francis and KC Navarro will host another must-see edition of the FIR$T CLA$$ PENTHOU$E, the Rascalz meet The Great Hands in tag team action and more. So, let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: May 15th, 2025

Location: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Tessa Blanchard and Victoria Crawford vs. Masha Slamovich and Nikkita Lyons

Victoria Crawford with a slap to the face of Masha. Masha takes down Victoria with a clothesline and takes her down with multiple hairmares and goes for the cover but Victoria kicks out at two. Masha chases Victoria to the corner and Victoria trips her down and Tessa hits an elbow drop for two. Victoria gets the tag and hits a Northern Lights Suplex for two. She goes for another but Masha hits a jawbreaker and a step-up enzuigiri. She goes for a tag but Tessa takes out Nikkita Lyons. Masha hits a clothesline for the cover but Tessa breaks it up with a kick. Tessa slides in a chair to Victoria but Masha gets it and hits it against Victoria’s back and the referee calls for the bell.

Result: Tessa Blanchard and Victoria Crawford def. Masha Slamovich and Nikkita Lyons by disqualification

Rating: **½

Nikkita is not pleased. Santino Marella comes out and says the fans deserve to see a result so he orders the match to restart. Robert Stone comes out and says the decision stands and the winners are Victoria and Tessa.

Tom Hannifan with a sit-down interview with Cody Deaner. Cody says his wife is a saint and he wouldn’t be able to do what he does without his wife and his kids love what he does. He said one of the only times his son cries is when he lost. He says wrestling is not just about wins and losses, it’s about about connection with the fans. He says he does a lot of speaking with kids in schools. He says if he lose against Eddie Edwards, he doesn’t know if he could handle that.

John Skyler said the people should be ashamed of themselves. He said he holds them responsible for Mr. Ali’s downward Spiral. But they cheer for people like The Rascalz. He said the people are like The Rascalz, a bunch of degenerates. He said they will tear this place down with these Great Hands.

Match 2: The Great Hands vs. The Rascalz

Trey Miguel hits Shake Rattle and Roll on John Skyler followed by a Suicide Dive. Trey goes for a Suicide Dive on Jason Hotch but Skyler pulls down the ropes and hits a spear to Trey on the apron. Trey hits a slingblade backbreaker on Hotch. Tag to Wentz and he hits a deadlift German Suplex on Hotch and a running Shooting Star Press for two. Trey gets the tag and they hit a double superkick on The Great Hands followed by uppercut and running dropkicks in the corner. Trey with a spinebuster on Hotch and Ali comes out. Skyler pushes Wentz off the top rope and they team up to hit The Favour on Trey for the win.

Result: The Great Hands def. The Rascalz by pinfall

Rating: ***

After the match, Order 4 attack The Rascalz but Ace Austin comes running out and they bail from the ring.