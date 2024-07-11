Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, we have Jordynne Grace Open Challenge, Mike Bailey will face Kushida and Jonathan Gresham in a #1 Contender’s match, JDC and Chris Bey are set to clash, a furious Zachary Wentz will face Charlie Dempsey and more. So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: July 11th, 2024

Location: 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Continuing on from last week, Kazarian sees Ryan Nemeth filming him after The System leaves and asks what he’s doing. Ryan says his brother thinks Kazarian is the culprit. They get into a brawl.

Match 1: Jordynne Grace vs. Izzy Dame

Izzy Dame from NXT answers the open challenge. George Iceman comes out before the match and says that Ash by Elegance will be watching. They show Ash by Elegance watching “via satellite”. Rosemary chases off George Iceman. Jordynne runs into Izzy in the corner but Izzy moves out of the way. Jordynne jumps over Izzy’s back and elbows her against the back. Jordynne goes for a Juggernaut Driver but Izzy gets out of it. They forearm each other until Jordynne hits a backfist and a Juggernaut Driver for the win.

Result: Jordynne Grace def. Izzy Dame by pinfall

Rating: **½

Santino Marella announces a wildcard tag team match as the main event. Josh Alexander and Joe Hendry will face Steve Maclin and Moose.

Match 2: Zachary Wentz vs. Charlie Dempsey

Wentz hits a running across the chest followed by a running Shooting Star Press for two. Myles Borne comes out and clears out Trey Miguel and Dempsey hits Wentz with a bridging German Suplex for the win.

Result: Charlie Dempsey def. Zachary Wentz by pinfall

Rating: **¾

After the match, they take out Zachary Wentz and stand tall.

A backstage promo by The System. Moose says JDC has his impressed. He says going against Josh Alexander tonight, going against Josh Alexander and Joe Hendry, he tells Steve Maclin to get out of his way and someday he can trust The System.