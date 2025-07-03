Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly collide in a Chain Match for the Knockouts World Championship, The IInspiration battle the duo of Victoria Crawford and Tessa Blanchard, Jake Something collides with Mance Warner, Tasha has promised to speak directly to both Ali and Alexander, “The King’s Speech” with Frankie Kazarian and more. So, let’s jump right in!

TNA iMPACT!

Date: July 3rd, 2025

Location: UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Indi Hartwell joins the announce team for the next match.

Match 1: The IInspiration vs. Victoria Crawford and Tessa Blanchard

Cassie Lee rolls up Tessa Blanchard and Tessa kicks out. Jessie McKay gets the tag and clears house and hits a splash on Victoria in the corner and a facebuster to Tessa. Cassie throws Tessa out of the ring and Tessa gets into Indi’s face and IInspiration hit the IIdolizer on Victoria for the win.

Result: The IInspiration def. Victoria Crawford and Tessa Blanchard via pinfall

Reaction: **¼

After the match, Tessa and Indi get into a brawl and security pull them apart. Indi gets on the mic and says it’s going to be Tessa vs. her at Slammiversary.

Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt announce The Elegance Brand vs. The IInspiration and Indi Hartwell vs. Tessa Blanchard for Slammiversary.

Tasha Steelz comes out with The Great Hands. She calls out Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali. Cedric Alexander brings up 205 Live and made it to WrestleMania and said John Cena gave them a standing ovation. He said Mustafa Ali kept him thriving in this business. He said he is not here for hostility, he is here to help. Ali says he doesn’t want his help. He said Cedric took away a WrestleMania moment for him. He said when they talk about 205 Live, they talk about Cedric and Ali. He said he wants Cedric to give him a WrestleMania rematch at Slammiversary. Cedric said if he wants to get hostile, he would beat his ass again and show him what’s up. Mustafa Ali goes to attack Cedric but Cedric throws him out of the ring. The security attack Cedric but The Great Hands hit The Favor on one of them and Cedric hits the Lumbar Check. Mustafa Ali leaves.

A vignette for Killer Kelly who says people thought she had disappeared and ran. She says this chain was their bond and their symbol. She says Masha turned her back on her. She says it’s her turn to take back what means most to her.

Match 2: Masha Slamovich vs. Killer Kelly in a Chain Match for the TNA Knockouts World Championship