Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. This week, Frankie Kazarian and Joe Hendry will battle it out on TNA iMPACT to determine who will challenge Nic Nemeth for the TNA Championship at Bound For Glory, Bailey teams up with KUSHIDA and Leon Slater to take on ABC and Wentz, Heather Reckless faces the resilient Xia Brookside, Jordynne Grace is set to team with a mystery partner from NXT to face off against the undead duo of Rosemary and Wendy Choo, Laredo Kid meets “The Octopus” Jonathan Gresham, Josh Alexander will address the TNA faithful and more. So let’s jump right in!

TNA iMPACT!

Date: September 26th, 2024

Location: Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Arianna Grace comes out before the match and introduces Sol Ruca as Jordynne Grace’s mystery tag team partner.

Match 1: Jordynne Grace and Sol Ruca vs. Rosemary and Wendy Choo

Sol Ruca hits a crossbody on Rosemary and looks for a tag but Wendy Choo clears her from ringside. Wendy Choo gets a Cobra Clutch on Sol and teams up with Rosemary for a double suplex but Sol reverses it into a neckbreaker and tags to Jordynne. Jordynne hits a Death Valley Driver on Wendy onto Rosemary and Sol hits a splash. Sol hits a Sol Snatcher on Rosemary and Jordynne looks for a Juggernaut Driver but Tasha attacks Jordynne and the referee calls for the bell.

Result: Jordynne Grace and Sol Ruca def. Rosemary and Wendy Choo by disqualification

Rating: ***

Reaction: It’s pretty cool to see Sol Ruca in TNA. It would be nice to see some of these NXT talents get a run over multiple weeks in TNA and get involved in some stories while they’re there. Sol Ruca had a solid showing here and got to do the Sol Snatcher for the pop before the disqualification finish.

Tasha, Rosemary and Wendy Choo continue the attack until Masha’s music hits and they bail.

Gia Miller is backstage with Frankie Kazarian. Kazarian asks if she believes in Joe Hendry and says the answer is no. He says he’s beaten Joe Hendry before and he’ll do it again. He says everybody will understand that every head must bow and every tongue must confess that Kazarian is the King of TNA.

Match 2: Laredo Kid vs. Jonathan Gresham

Laredo Kid hits a Suicide Dive on Jonathan Gresham and throws him back into the ring for two. Laredo hits a running forearm on Gresham in the corner and goes for a moonsault off the second rope but Gresham gets his knees up and hits a standing moonsault for two followed immediately by a Boston Crab. Laredo tries to get to the ropes but Gresham pulls him back and converts it into a single leg Boston Crab. Laredo gets to the bottom rope and Gresham breaks the hold. Laredo slaps Gresham and goes to the top rope and hits a crossbody. Laredo hits the Three Amigos for two. Gresham hits a running springboard moonsault onto Laredo and smashes Laredo Kid’s knee repeatedly into the mat and Laredo taps out.

Result: Jonathan Gresham def. Laredo Kid by submission

Rating: ***½

Reaction: It’s always nice to see Laredo Kid in TNA who’s unfortunately not valued enough to get a consistent run on television. Great match as you’d expect with these two and Gresham continues to find new and innovative ways to finish a match. It’s certainly the first time I’ve ever seen someone tap out to their opponent smashing their knee into the mat.

Santana is backstage and runs into The System’s locker room.

Match 3: Mike Bailey, KUSHIDA and Leon Slater vs. ABC and Zachary Wentz