Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Hello NXT fans and hate-watchers! It’s Tuesday, and thus we prepare for another episode of WWE NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, here with you as always, and tonight we have the arrival of the Phenomenal One, AJ Styles, to confront Grayson Waller in what is sure to be an interesting segment. Plus Raquel Gonzalez will take on Dakota Kai in a street fight, Dexter Lumis seeks revenge on Trick Williams and more. It’s going to be a busy episode of NXT, and one with a lot of potential even if the NEW LIME GREEN COLOR OF NXT ON THE WWE WEBSITE IS MAKING MY FUCKING EYES BLEED.

Sorry, had to get that out. Seriously, it’s god damned awful.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We’re live in the Capitol Wrestling Center, and Tommaso Ciampa is in the ring with a mic! He raises the title high and then goes to speak, but the crowd chants stop him for a moment. He says he has a bit to get off his chest and that as NXT Champion is hunted. But as champion he’s a bit different than other champions, because he does the hunting. And last week, Bron Breakker was the hunter. He says he knows Bron wants to interrupt him and probably will, but he doesn’t need to because Ciampa is inviting him to the ring so he can say what he needs to face-to-face.

Sure enough, Bron’s music plays and out comes Bron. He gets in the ring and goes to get a mic, but Ciampa says he doesn’t need that. He already knows what Bron’s thinking as does everyone else. He knows Bron will say he made a statement by spearing him through a table, pressed him over his head and drove him to the canvas, pinning him 1-2-3. He says Bron doesn’t just want another shot at the title; he earned another shot. And he didn’t just earn it on any show, he earned it on a big stage like New Year’s Evil! That’s what Bron’s thinking, and Ciampa says he agrees. Bron deserves this, and let’s just hope he doesn’t drown again like he did last time. Ciampa says he wants Bron to remember that in two weeks at New Year’s Evil he’s getting his second chance when most people don’t even get one. Because he earned it. But he wants Bron to remember what Ciampa said about jumping into the deep end, because Bron is inexperienced in the ring and in life. He has strength for days, but he’s not ready to be a champion in Ciampa’s NXT.

Ciampa talks about Sami Zayn, KO, Nakamura, and Balor. Guys like Ciampa — all guys who spent a decade before WWE, and then another decade perfecting their craft. And Bron has what, 10 – 20 matches? And Ciampa isn’t trying to be disrespectful; Bron is doing great. But Ciampa doesn’t know if Bron is ready for all this including the responsibility. It’s too much, too soon. Look at what happened at Halloween Havoc — one slip off the ropes and it’s gone. And Bron has it in his head that he’ll win at New Year’s Evil, take it home for his family and get praise from his champion. And then reality hits — SLAP! And that reality is Tommaso Ciampa, the greatest NXT Champion of all time —

And Bron grabs Ciampa by the throat! He picks him up over his head — and then lets him down. He picks up the title and says at New Year’s Evil, the shark is going to eat Ciampa alive. He shoves the title back in a shaken Ciampa’s hands, and walks out of the ring.

* We get a replay of Grayson Waller’s video taking shots at AJ Styles over the weekend talking about how AJ Styles is just hanging on like Gargano. He tells Styles to get a haircut and that if he was on Tindr, he’d be getting left swipes all over the place. He says he might start calling himself Phenomenal Grayson Waller, and compare Styles to his mom. Styles is here tonight.

* Backstage, Raquel Gonzalez is walking backstage and Dakota Kai tries to run a production cart into her. She attacks Raquel and grabs a pipe, but Raquel yanks it away. Kai goes for a rana but Rauqel catches her and slams her into some equipment. She picks Kai up and sslams her into grating, tries it again but Kai slides out. She kicks Raquel down a couple of times and grabs a chair, while Raquel grabs a lighting rig and uses it to smash into Kai!

Raquel snake eyes-es Kai onto a production cart and stalks after her when she gets up. Kai starts throwing things at Raquel but gets a big boot to the face. Gonzalez shoves a production cart at Kai, but she moves and grabs a garbage can to throw into Raquel. Another can toss, and then a kick takes Raquel down. Laughing, Kai goes to a table as officials argue the match hasn’t stared. Raquel is up now and runs over Kai with a hand cart, then crashes the cart with Kai on it into the rolling door. Kai manages to get past Raquel and goes outside, and Raquel is following.

Outside, Raquel grabs Kai and throws her into the door, and we’re on PIP break.

Street Fight

Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Gonzalez

I’m starting the timer from when the bell rung during the commercial break. Gonzalez in control and she grabs a garbage can and kendo sticks from under the ring, then grabs the steel steps and tries to hit Kai with them. But Kai moves and kicks Raquel into the steps. Kai in control now and throws Gonzalez into the Plexiglas. She lays in a pcouple punches to the back, but Raquel up and fights back. She throws Kai into the apron, shoves her back and Kai runs in! Raquel puts her up and over onto the apron, Kai with a kick to the head and ends up on Raquel’s shoulders.

Kai puts Raquel down with a stomp to the head, then gets a table out from under the ring. She pushes the table into the ring, but Raquel grabs it from the other side and shoves it into Kai’s gut. Raquel in and sets up a chair, Kai comes in and gets picked up and dropped onto the chair! Raquel sets the table up in the corner, Kai charges at her and ends up picked up into a powerbomb position but fights back with punches! Both women tumble to the outside, with Kai back in control. She puts a garbage can around Raquel’s body and leaps off the apron into a double stomp onto the can!

Kai now with a front facelock, Raquel gets out and Kai with an inverted facelock but Gonzalez powers out and powerbombs Kai onto the steel steps! She grabs Kai, talking shit, but Kai with a defiant shot! That enrages Raquel, who chokes her on the announcer’s table and then rolls her into the ring. Gonzalez back in, she’s kicked in the head but gets right back up and grabs Kai — CHINGONA BOMB ONTO A GARBAGE CAN! That’s it.

Winner: Raquel Gonzalez (7:02)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: It was a pretty standard street fight. It was a lot of chaos, foreign objects, and such. It was far from the most memorable of these, but it was the right way to end this feud — if in fact this feud is ending, as I hope it does at this point. These two have been great against each other but it is time to move on.

After the match, Raquel says she’s tired of waiting and calls out Mandy Rose, saying she wants her title match NOW. And we’re on break!

* We get a vignette from Tony D’Angelo talking about how he’s been honest from the beginning and done everything he said he would. He says he fears no one, especially Pete Dunne. Tony says he walked in, targeted the baddest man in NXT in Dunne, and put his head into the cage. He says Dunne did nothing when he took his mouthguard and that while Dunne tried to snap his fingers and embarass him, two can play at that game.

* Raquel is in the ring still calling for her match when Cora Jade comes out and says that she knows Raquel wants her title match, but she wants revenge for their trying to rip her arm out of her socket. Jade says that the only way to do that is cut the head off the snake, and how Mandy doesn’t want to face her for the title.

Raquel says that she and Jade are friends, and puts Jade over but she says that when the title’s on the line, it’s every woman for herself. Rose then appears on the Tron from a pool, and she says that Raquel was the champion until Rose got her, and Jade is trying to hang her jacket on a fluke win. Rose says they’re jealous of her, but she’s feeling generous so it’ll be a triple threat match between them at New Year’s Evil.

Rose says they’re getting a title shot and an ass-whipping all in one night, as Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne attack with kendo sticks! They put Raquel through Chekov’s table and leave both women down and out as Rose beams from the Tron.

* We go to a recap of Harland throwing Brian Kendrick down a flight of steps, and Vic Joseph says that Joe Gacy and Harland want to issue a public apology.

Joe appears from elsewhere and says that Harland wants to apologize, but he’s a sensitive man and is far too shook up to speak but we can see the concern on his face. Gacy says that Kendrick’s look on his face took him back to a place when he wasn’t in a good place. He says Kendrick put his hands on Harland and yelled at him, calling him a freak when they were trying to leave. He says one could say Kendrick put it on himself, though he himself won’t say that. He hopes they can just learn from this.

* Backstage, James Drake is shocked by a Creed Brothers training video and Gibson walks in. He says he hates cocky people, and says they won’t beat the Creeds with brawn, but brains. That match is next.

* Persia Pirotta walks up to Indi Hartwell and says their match got postponed. Before she can react, Grayson Waller comes in. Indi is livid about Waller’s attack on Johnny Gargano, and Persia says that he needs to be worried about AJ Styles. Waller shurgs it off and says they’re Australian stars together and Indi needs to get over it. That doesn’t happen and Indi wants to attack, but Persia holds her back and tells Grayson to leave which he does.

Creed Brothers vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

Gibson starts against Julius, who takes him down and then puts him into the ropes. Julius gets sent into the ropes and Gibson goes for a hiptoss, but Julius blacks it and takes Gibson down. Brutus tags in and gets suplexed onto Gibson.

The Creeds use quick tags to work Gibson over and Julius whips Gibson across the ring, but Drake takes a hit to protect his partner. GYV take over and Drake in briefly to work him over before Gibson is back in, takedown for a two-count. Gibson goes for a suplex but Julius blocks it and suplexes Gibson. He goes for the tag but Drake tags in and my feed cut out here for a moment (thanks Xfinity).

We come back in with Brutus picking Drake up with a powerbomb on Drake and covers for a nearfall. Gibson distracts Brutus and that allows Drake to kick him through the ropes, Gibson picks hium up and Drake with a dive to take him down!

And here’s Jacket Time for some reason with a table as we go to break.