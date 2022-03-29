Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome, fellow NXT watchers! It’s Tuesday evening, thus we are here for a new episode of WWE NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and tonight we are at the final stop before NXT Stand & Deliver on Saturday. Tonight’s show will see one last chance for Cameron Grimes, A-Kid and Roderick Strong to earn their way into the NXT North American Championship match at the PPV via a triple threat match. In addition, LA Knight and MSK will face Imperium in six-man tag team action while Briggs and Jensen will (hopfully) take a week off from “comedy” to take on Legado del Fantasma. Ivy Nile will battle Tiffany Stratton, Bodhi Haywood will be murdered by battle Von Wagner, Draco Anthony will take on Joe Gacy and more. It’s a busy show tonight and NXT has been good when focused on prepping for a major show, so here’s hoping!

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and Imperium is coming to the ring for their match — but LA Knight and MSK attack in advance!

Imperium vs. LA Knight and MSK

KNight is in the ring with Aichner and they trade some offense. Knight gets run over by Aichner off the ropes and gets taken down with a headlock. Knight back up and goes into the ropes but Barthel tagged in and arm drags Aicher into a standing shoulderlock. Knight reverses it and wrenches on Barthel’s arm, but gets taken down and Barthel goes right back to the shoulder. Barthel sends Knight into the ropes but gets taken down, Wes Lee tags in and catches Barthel, Carter with a dropkick.

Knight back in now but gets nailed with a punch. Knight with a backdrop, Barthel nearly turns it into a sunset flip. Aicher comes in and trips LA up, Barthel in and starts to work Knight over. Fist to the face and GUNTHER is in! Knight fires off and ducks a couple of chops, but the third one gets him and he’s down. Gunther stomps on Knight, then tags in Aichner who bodyslams Knight and covers for two.

Aichner pounds on Knight and then locks in a chinlock. Knight to his feet and fights out of the chinlock but gets pushed into the ropes and hit low in the gut. Aichner with a shot to the head and a rake to the back, big slap by Aichner. Knight is fired up, he flips out of a back suplex and tags in MSK! They pound on Aicher with kicks, send Barthel over the top, kick Gunther — Carter dives on Aichner! But Gunther runs over Lee and Knight is in the ring as we go to PIP break.

We’re back and Lee is fighting off Aichner, he hits an enzuigiri in the corner. Lee crawls for the tag, Aichner does the same, Barthel tags in and so does Knight. Knight with a big clothesline, he knocks Gunther off the apron and hits a neckbreaker, bodyslam, and elbowdrop for two until Aichner breaks the count.

Knight tosses Aichner, Carter tags in and is thrown by Knight into Barthel. Lee goes to the apron to leap up top but he gets yanked down by Gunther and Knight brawls with Gunther! LA and Gunther fight to the back, Carter goes for a jackknife on Barthel but he’s not the legal man. Aichner lays out Lee and covers for three.

Winner: Imperium (12:11)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Very solid starter. This was a bit too chaotic for my tastes right from the get go, but everyone performed well. They kept Gunther and Knight mostly apart until they fought to the back which was smart.

After the match, The Creed Brothers come out to talk some shit.

* We get a recap of Io and KLR winning the Dusty Cup and Ray says Rose believes she’s the greatest women’s champion in history which is why they knew she’d agree to a Fatal Four-Way for the NXT Women’s Champion. IO says they’re going to get payback and it’ll be hilarious. KLR says they’re no strangers to being champions and run down their title reigns, and she says when she’s champion here she won’t need help to win like Mandy does. She’ll make sure the title is around the waist of the best competitor. Io says that’s true: it’ll be her. KLR looks forward to seeing her try and wishes her luck; Io says may the best woman win.