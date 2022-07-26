Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and it’s been (to say the least) a crazy week in wrestling. But let’s put all that aside because we have a show to get to! Tonight we’ll see Zoey Stark appear and address her return on last week’s episode, while the Diamond Mine will face off with the D’Angelo family in eight-man tag team action. Plus Apollo Crews takes on Xyon Quinn and Wes Lee looks to take out Grayson Waller. I expect we’ll have more between Cameron Grimes and Joe Gacy too.

Here at Thomas HQ, I’ve been pretty busy but I always have time to get some movie-watching in. Not a ton, but I did watch the Rebecca Hall thriller Resurrection which hits theaters on Friday, and you can check out my review here. (Short version: come for the performances and if the ending works for you, awesome but it won’t for everyone.) I also watched The Russo Brothers’ $200 million franchise-starter The Gray Man on Netflix. It wasn’t great at all, but some of it worked and I’ll watch the sequel when it arrives.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.