Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! Jeremy Thomas here as usual, and we’re just days away NXT Stand & Deliver. The Tuesday night brand presents its hard sell for Saturday’s show with a face-off between Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes, a Triple Threat #1 Contender’s Tag Team Championship match, and more. We’ll also see Fallon Henley take on Jacy Jayne, Sol Ruca in a grudge match against Blair Davenport, and a Supernova Sessions with Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez. That’s a show with a lot of potential, and certainly plenty more to boot.

Here at Thomas HQ, I had a heavy week of movie watching. I started off with the must-see Max documentary The Truth vs. Alex Jones as well as the serviceable Code 8 sequel Code 8: Part II. I watched Georges Méliès’s 1896 trick film The Haunted Castle because it was discussed on a podcast I listen to, and then had a banger of a Saturday with the exceptional trio of lesbian crime thriller Love Lies Bleeding, found footage horror film Late Night with the Devil and Sydney Sweeney’s nunsploitation horror film Immaculate. Finally, I saw the solid but disappointing horror film You’ll Never Find Me on Shudder and then did a rewatch of the fantastic and underappreciated 1998 action horror flick Deep Rising.

On TV, I’m staying caught up with Drag Race season 16 and watched the finale of Drag Race: UK vs. The World season two, while also keeping up on X-Men ’97, which remains great.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center — or outside of it as Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams walk into the building earlier today. But inside, we’re kicking off with the Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s match!

NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match

Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. The O.C. vs. The Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro

Frazer and Cruz dive on The O.C. before the bell and we get back in the ring, where Luke Gallows takes over and tags in Anderson. Axiom whipped into the ropes but takes out Gallows and then anderson, and Wilde with a roll-up on Axiom for two. Knee to the gut, Wilde nails Anderson and chucks Axiom into a rana on Anderson, Axiom takes down Wilde for two.

Frazer tags in and hits an enzuigiri on Anderson, then a Moonsault into an inverted DDT on Anderson and DDT on Wilde at the same time for a couple two-counts. Frazer to0 the top for a Phoenix Splash, Wilde avoids it and hits a neckbreaker for two. Bodyslam by Wilde and a stop to the face, Cruz tags in and goes up but is hit with an enzuigiri by Axiom. LWO and Axiom and Frazer up jostling on the turnbuckle, Gallows and Anderson go over for and break it up. Frazer to the outside, Axiom gets decked, and the LWO with a double missile dropkick to Gallows! Wilde up top for a corkscrew dive to everyone on the outside, and we go to PIP break.

We’re back as Axiom hits a Spanish Fly off the top on Wilde and gets a nearfall. Frazer tags in and goes up top, FROG SPLASH and Axiom follows suit — but Anderson grabs Axiom for a power bomb. Axiom counters with a rana that sends Anderson to the outside but Gallows takes down Frazer and Axiom when they leap off the top. Wilde stops him with a kick to the head and Axiom & Frazer launch him off the middle rope to knock Anderson down, cover gets two.

Wilde tags in Cruz, but Cruz gets superkicked to the floor by Axiom. Frazer up top and dives onto Wilde and Gallows. Axiom springboards but gets knocked down to the floor by Karl, who DOES HIS OWN DIVE onto everyone! And Cruz with a corkscrew dive to complete the set!

Cruz gets Anderson in the ring and hita a missle dropkick, then goes up top — corkscrew moonsault but Anderson moves. Magic Killer but they can’t gt the tag and gets sent out of the ring. Axiom dives onto Gallows and Wilde is down — Frazer with a 450 for the pin!

Winner: Axiom & Nathan Frazer (10:47)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: This was wild and chaotic, sometimes to its detriment, but on the whole it was the proverbial banger.

Frazer and Axiom are asked by Kelly Kincaid about how they’re feeling and Frazer says they’ve never slowed down and are headed to S&D. He says if we thought they pulled out crazy stuff tonight, just wait. The Wolfdogs are watching from the raised stage.

* Lexis King is sitting in his chair saying that sometimes things don’t work out and my feed goes wonky, but he says he’s going to have his hand raised in victory tonight.

* Ilja is asked if he’s nervous and he says no, but he’s on high alert. He sees his car has a boot on it and a car drives up, saying he should have paid his parking tickets. He offers Ilja a ride to dinner and he says he’ll find another way. The goon says get in the car and Ilja does.