– WWE announced today that this year’s Clash at the Castle premium live event, WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland, will be held in June at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow. This will mark the first premium live event in WWE history to be held in Scotland.

Notably, native Scotsman Drew McIntyre is also featured on the graphic for the event. Previously, it was reported that McIntyre had not yet re-signed with WWE, and his current contract is expected to end following this weekend’s WrestleMania 40. McIntyre being featured in the marketing materials appears to suggest he will be part of the upcoming event later this summer. You can read the full announcement below: