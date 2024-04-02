wrestling / News
WWE Clash at the Castle Announced for OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland
– WWE announced today that this year’s Clash at the Castle premium live event, WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland, will be held in June at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow. This will mark the first premium live event in WWE history to be held in Scotland.
Notably, native Scotsman Drew McIntyre is also featured on the graphic for the event. Previously, it was reported that McIntyre had not yet re-signed with WWE, and his current contract is expected to end following this weekend’s WrestleMania 40. McIntyre being featured in the marketing materials appears to suggest he will be part of the upcoming event later this summer. You can read the full announcement below:
WWE headed to Glasgow for Clash at the Castle: Scotland this June
STAMFORD, Conn., April 2, 2024 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, today announced that Glasgow will host Friday Night SmackDown on Friday, June 14, followed by Clash at the Castle: Scotland, the first-ever WWE Premium Live Event to be held in Scotland, on Saturday, June 15 at the OVO Hydro.
Fans interested in an exclusive presale opportunity can register now by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/catc-2024-presale-registration.
“We are excited to bring both Friday Night SmackDown and Clash At The Castle: Scotland to our amazing fans in Scotland at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow this June,” said WWE President Nick Khan. “The world will see that this is one of the UK’s best venues and Scottish crowds are some of the loudest, craziest and most passionate on the planet.”
The announcement follows the record-setting Clash At the Castle which took place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, in September 2022. At the time, the event became the most-viewed and highest-rated international Premium Live Event in company history.
Scotland is home to several WWE Superstars including Drew McIntyre, Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, Piper Niven, Nikki Cross, Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, Wolfgang and Noam Dar.
Additionally, Priority Pass ticket packages will soon be available from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more. Starting today at 11:00 a.m. BST, fans can place a deposit to secure access ahead of the general public.
More information on ticket availability will be announced in the coming days. To learn more please sick with WWE.com.
