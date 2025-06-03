Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas, and tonight the TNA World Title is on the like as Trick Williams defends his newly-won championship against Mike Santana. In addition, LFG winner Tyra Mae Steele will make her in-ring NXT debut while Myles Borne faces Charlie Dempsey in a Rounds Match with his singles prospects on the line. And the new Chase U will take on DarkState, which I’m sure will go well for them. Plus, we’re likely to get fallout from Jacy Jayne’s shocking NXT Women’s Championship win last week and some build to WWE X AAA Worlds Collide, so it should be an entertaining show!

Over here at Thomas HQ my movie-watching began to pick up a tiny bit, though not as much as I’d like. I checked out the delightful action-comedy Broken Rage from Beat Takeshi, which takes the crime noir genre and gives it a Looney Tunes spin, as well as the Screambox found footage film Project MKHEXE which takes a while to get going but is solid once it gets there. On the other hand, Shadow Force is as painfully generic as its title and is watchable only because of a very talented cast including Kerri Washington and Omar Sy. I checked out the Discovery documentary Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster, which is a pretty good accounting of that whole Titan mess, and I kicked off my Queer As Fuck viewing challenge for Pride Month with the decent (if stilted) documentary The Silver Screen: Color Me Lavender about the queer subtext in Hollywood films from the 1930s through the 1950s.

Speaking of Pride Month — after being reminded last week how much representation matters, I felt it was important — especially this month — to be open about something. I recently came to the realization that I am genderqueer and began using they/them pronouns privately, which I’m now using publicly. I know that not everyone will want to make that change and that people will forget from time to time, but I’d appreciate if y’all could use they/them for me going forward. Thanks.

Meanwhile, the latest episode of the Final Ghouls of Horror is out with Holly, L and I putting the capper on our Fear Street coverage with the newly-released Fear Street: Prom Queen! You can check out the episode below and subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts, including YouTube.

On the TV side, I stayed caught up on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 10 which remains great, and got some more of my Golden Girls rewatch done (I’m partway through season two now). And I dove deep into Netflix true crime with the decent Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders and the great (but difficult to watch) Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing and American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing.

