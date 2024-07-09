Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! Jeremy Thomas, here as usual, and with NXT Heatwave behind us (though I wish the ACTUAL heatwave would be behind us as well), NXT deals with the fallout tonight! Ethan Page is the new NXT Champion and certainly we'll be seeing follow-up on that. In addition, Wes Lee will address his future after his Heatwave loss to Oba Femi. We'll have Sol Ruca taking on Fallon Henley after Ruca failed to capture the women's North American Title from Kelani Jordan, and Tony D'Angelo defending the Heritage Cup against Lexis King. And finally, Karmen Petrovic will take on her Heatwave partner Arianna Grace stemming from the argument between the two after their win on the pre-show. Should be a fun show all in all.

Anyway, we're gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let's hop right in.

* We kick off with the recap of NXT Heatwave including Kelani Jordan’s win over Sol Ruca, Axiom and Nathan Frazer defeating Chase U, Oba Femi ending Wes Lee’s North American Title hopes, Roxanne Perez surviving Lola Vice, and Ethan Page winning the NXT Championship in the Fatal Four-Way main event. Oh, and Joe Hendry’s cameo!

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and here comes ALL EGO! Page has security outside the ring as he steps in and gets the mic and says “AAAAAAAAND NEW…” He says six weeks is all it took him to take over the brand. And for him to be able to accomplish something so miraculous in such a short amount of time would take determination, adaptability, a world class athlete and a GIANT FREAKING EGO! He says we should have seen all our faces, it was priceless. And he hopes all of us at home can understand that everyone in the room hates Ethan Page, the stupid-ass cameraman probably does, and the entire locker room does, which is why he has security to make sure no overzealous degenerates don’t come after him or his title. He doesn’t have for delinquents to come out there.

And here’s Oro Mensah, who is dragged off by security. Page thanks Ava for banning Oro from Heatwave so he could make sure he didn’t ruin another opportunity for Page. He says Heatwave was a huge opportunity for him to main event, and one of the best main events in NXT. He promises everyone here tonight that as YOUR NXT champion, he promises with every ounce of him that none of the “outsiders” come to NXT and ruin what they have because what they have there is very special. He asks the crowd to indulge him in the saying: “WE ARE NXT.” Wrong: Page is NXT and the Whoop That Era is done; we’re now in the Era of Ego.

HERE COMES TRICK! He doesn’t have time for this and says Page won at Heatwave. But he’s going to get even with his rematch, which he wants tonight. Page says he gets that Trick is emotional and has every right to be. He’s glad Trick came out here because he wanted to thank him for the Trick Shot that made him fall into the title. But he knew this would happen. But listen, Trick isn’t the guy here anymore; Page is. So as far as the rematch request? DENIED!

Here comes Shawn Spears! Spears says Page owes him a thank you. Because if his view wasn’t obstructed when he pulled Trick from the ring, Page wouldn’t be champion. Ego says thanks but he would have won anyway. Spears asks Trick who the goofy one is now. He says he tried to help Trick and give him advice, and he’s asking for a rematch? He believes that Trick goes to the back of the line.

JE’VON is here! He says Page and Spears need to shut the hell up. Evans says he knocked both of them out and was this close to becoming NXT Champion. So he shot his shot and he’ll shoot it again. Page swings with the title Evans ducks and Trick and Evans send Page and Spears from the ring.

* We get a recap of the pre-show match from Heatwave where Karmen and Arianna won, but then argued post-match. That match is next.

* We are reminded of the set-up for tonight’s Heritage Cup match via Lexis King and Tony D’Angelo’s Twitter videos.

Karmen Petrovic vs. Arianna Grace

Grace sends Karmen to the mat to start, and then does it again off the ropes. Grace swings with a slap, Karmen catches it and nails Grace. Slap to the face frmo Karmen, wristlock into kicks and a cover for two.

Jacy and Jazmyn are out to watch as Karmen locks in an inverted STF. Grace breaks free but gets chopped across the chest. Grace knocks Karmen back, elbow off the middle rope, kneelift and cover for two. Grace locks in a kneeling abdominal stretch but Petrovic escapes with a jawbreaker and they trade blows.

Karmen is whipped into the corner but catches herself and hits a back kick. Grace gets put on the top but kicks Karmen, she comes down and Karmen trips her, kick to the back and the pin.

Winner: Karmen Petrovic (2:32)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP Arianna Grace.

Fallon Henley attacks Karmen post-match and beats her down. She walks back and tells Jacy and Jazmyn she’s sick of these rookies.

* Brooks Jensen is with Ava, who says Brooks’ actions have been out of line. Brooks owns it and apologizes to her and Shawn. He says he got lost and out of control, he’s not making excuses and owns it. He can’t take back what he did. Ava says this life isn’t easy, there are ups and downs and highs and lows. Brooks says he’s learning, he feels the pressure as a second-generation superstar. Ava gets that and says that she and Shawn were close to releasing him, but a few people really vouched for him so they’re giving him a second chance. Brooks says he has a good support system now and Ava says he is WWE superstar all the time. He says he won’t let them down and they shake hands.