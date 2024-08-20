Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! Jeremy Thomas with you as the norm, and this week NXT is setting the stage for No Mercy. Tonight’s show will see Pete Dunne, Wes Lee and Joe Hendry battle for a shot at NXT Champion Ethan Page at the next NXT PPV, while a Gauntlet Eliminator will determine Roxanne Perez’s NXT Women’s Championship opponent for the show. In addition, Lola Vice will take on Wendy Choo & Hank Walker and Tank Ledger face off with Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson. Some good stuff in her with lots of potential for a fun show, all in all.

Here at Thomas HQ, I’ve stayed busy with movie-watching. I watched the new Shudder Original from the Adams Family (the filmmakers, not the fictional characters) called Hell Hole, which is a fun creature feature and you can see my full review here. I also watched their Tubi Original Where the Devil Roams from last year which was very much their style of film (a good thing), though perhaps a touch less satisfying. I watched Alien: Romulus and while I took issue with its need to call back to the past films as much, it was otherwise a fantastic entry in the franchise. And I watched Alice Maio Mackay’s road trip/demon hunting film Satranic Panic which is a very solid DIY horror flick with solid messaging, though it certainly won’t be for everyone.

Beyond that, I did a comfort rewatch of Serenity (the Firefly film, not the Matthew McConaughey movie) which is one of my two favorite movies ever and still pretty much perfect. I also did a rewatch of the ScreenLife thriller Searching which I love, and then finally got back to my MCU Rewatch project with Doctor Strange (great visuals and performance, fine story) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which I liked more than I remembered thanks to its found family themes that hit me pretty hard.

For TV, I finally watched my way through American Horror Story: Cult which is the show’s worst season that I’ve seen, though it has a few moments I did enjoy. I also got caught up on season three of Dark Side of the ’90s which has been enjoyable as the show usually is, and have finally taken the plunge on Interview With the Vampire on AMC, which has a banger of a first episode.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.