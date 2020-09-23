Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

NXT Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender’s Battle Royal

Candice LeRae gets an entrance while other girls are in the ring. Moments ago, Candice hurt Tegan’s knee and drove a cart into it, preventing her from competing. Rhea also gets an entrance. She jumps out someone who I didn’t recognize or get a good look at. Raven(?) gets eliminated next. Rhea launches out someone else who never gets TV time and it was rough. Brandi Lauren gets sent out by Raquel. Rhea also gets out another rookie who barely gets shown. The same goes for Raquel. She and Rhea are dominating. Like in the 2019 Royal Rumble. Kacy Catanzaro gets tossed but her feet never touch the flow. She rolls into a handstand and gets her feet under the bottom rope to pull herself back inside before a commercial. During the break, Robert Stone tries to save Aliyah from elimination but Rhea still knocks her out. I may have missed an elimination or two. Returning, Kacy is knocked off the apron and into the guardrail. She latches on and climbs onto the plexiglass. She leaps back onto the stairs and Indi Hartwell kicks her off but she gets back to the guardrail. Kayden Carter on the apron tries to help but is eliminated. She then helps Kacy get back in the ring. Rhea and Raquel now go at it. Raquel gets her on her shoulders and they fall over the top and both get eliminated. We’re down to Dakota, Candice, Indi, Shotzi, and Kacy. Kacy dumps Indi and then Dakota attacks. She and Candice work together to eliminate Kacy and then work on Shotzi. Blackheart turns it on them and dumps Dakota. She goes to toss Candice, who latches onto the ropes. They go at it and both come close to getting eliminated. Candice ends up on the steps and Shotzi uses her boot to try and get rid of her. Candice ends up on her back and boots Shotzi to the floor to win.

Winner: Candice LeRae in 15:11

Johnny Gargano celebrates with Candice. Then, we cut backstage as Damian Priest is interviewed because he’s facing Gargano at TakeOver. He plans on retaining and winning his match tonight.

The tag teams argue backstage and Fandango, dressed as Sherlock, has a plan to set up new contenders. He explains it to Regal and it seems like Lorcan and Burch are taking on Imperium with the winners getting a shot.

Jake Atlas vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Atlas comes out firing but Ciampa turns it around. Atlas avoids Willow’s Bell and attacks outside. Inside, Ciampa works him over for a bit the Atlas gets going with some aerial stuff including a diving blockbuster. Ciampa weathers the storm and hits Willow’s Bell. He can win but stops the pin to talk trash. He added a modified Fairytale Ending to win.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa in 4:48

A Ridge Holland vignette runs.

A video package airs for the gauntlet tonight.

Danny Burch and Roderick Strong vs. Fabian Aichner and Raul Mendoza

Okay, so I had it wrong earlier. Fandango’s idea was for a member of each team to team with each other and then the winners will have their teams meet. If Burch and Roddy win, their teams will meet for a title shot, for example. Right off the bat, there’s uneasiness with the teams heading into commercial.