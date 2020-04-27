Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Hello Quarintinos! It’s another Monday, and Vanessa and I have not yet killed each other. I can only hope the same for you.



RAW starts with the loud roar of the crowd.

Haha. Just kidding. It starts with MVP talking bout MitB, and wants to pick the brains of those that will be in the match. His first guest, Rey Mysterio.

MVP forgoes the tour for Rey and introduces Aleister Black.

MVP then announces his pick for MitB, Apollo Crews.

MVP asks Rey what it means to be Mr. MitB, but MVP answers for him, saying that it will cement his legacy and add to his already storied career. MVP then answers for Black, saying it will catapult him. As for Crews, as much as it pains MVP to admit it, Crews beat him, and has a chance to become Mr. MitB. What does this mean to him, and does he have what it takes?

Apollo says that this is an opportune—-

They are interrupted by Zelina Vega and her crew. Zelina says no one wants to hear what Apollo Crews has to say, but what they can’t stop talking about is Zelina’s boyz. These three men are the future. At one point or another, the three in the ring were deemed the future, but none of them measure up, and the future that them three represent is a bleek one. One where that MitB contract resides somewhere other than RAW.

Zelina calls her boys to trash the red velvet of MVP and ushers them into the ring. She tells the three that it doesn’t have to be this way. They should do what’s right, show the Universe that they are willing to do what’s best for RAW, and allow her three to take their places.

MVP says this sou—

Rey wants to speak. They’re coming out expecting for them to just hand over their spots? Wow. You’re crazy, but in Spanish. Rey also feels like they came out to pick a fight with them.

Fisticuffs fly! The faces take care of the heels and stand tall (well, except for Rey) in the middle of the ring.