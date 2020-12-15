Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Hello all, and welcome to Biden’s America!

This report produced by Joseph Park.

We are informed that The Ascension has returned! Wait. No, that can’t be right. Ah, theyre having a ceremony of the title being risen.

We are also informed that Bray is taking a field trip to the Thunderdome, which would matter if they didn’t show us just a couple of months ago that Firefly Funhouse is filmed…in the Thunderdome. Idiots.

Miz is in the middle of the ring for some story time.

Miz wants to read us “The Nightmare Before TLC.”

AJ is in the ring, and asks for the spotlight to be placed on his friend, but Miz snaps and it goes off. Miz continues his horrible poetry and the spotlight shows Morrison dressed as Mel Gibson dressed as William Wallace

We get some THEATARRRRR with AJ stabbing Morrison in the middle of the ring. AJ and Morrison overact to all hell as Miz attempts to continue reading.

Miz ends his story with Miz cashing in and taking the title from AJ. The lights go on as Miz and Morrison and AJ argue about making the ending of the story better. Sheamus, thankfully, comes out to stop the pain. Sheamus says this community performance theater was slightly entertaining, but Sheamus wants to fight with his fists.

AJ says if Sheamus won’t be part of the solution, then he is part of the problem. Sheamus thinks about it, turns to AJ, and says he prefers to be part of the problem. AJ says they don’t have to do their match now, they have one later. AJ throws a tree at Sheamus. Sheamus throws a gift at him.



Match 1: Sheamus vs AJ Styles

Sheamus starts off with hard rights into the corner. He hits a body slam in the middle of the ring then drives a knee into the chest with a knee drop. Cover gets 1. Sheamus lifts AJ and backs him into the corner. He hits a right to the gut. AJ takes over and sends Sheamus into the corner. Shoulders to the midsection. He tries to whip, but Sheamus reverses and sends AJ into the corner chest first. Sheamus stares down Olmos. Snapmare to AJ. Kick to the back. Sheamus drops a knee onto the side of the face of AJ. Uppercut in the corner. Another. AJ kicks the hammy. Another. AJ with an uppercut! Whip and Sheamus reverses, Aj hops over his back, hits the ropes. BACK BODY DROP FROM SHEAMUS!! AJ is able to take over again, locking Sheamus up on the ropes and kicking him. Ref backs AJ up, so he runs with a knee, sending Sheaus to the outside. The ref starts the count. Ref gets to seven, but Sheamus hops on the apron. He enters the ring and reverses a suplex, tossing AJ across the ring. Sheamus lifts AJ. Another suplex toss. Sheamus to the outside. Sheamus clubs the back and sits AJ on his shoulders, ooking for a powerbomb, but Olmos grabs AJ and takes him off the shoulders of Sheamus. They stare each other down as we go to commercial.

WE RETURN AND AJ is working the leg, dropping a knee on it, weakening Sheamus’ leg. Sheamus reaches for the ropes. He decides to drive some elbows into the chest instead. Sheamus rolls to the apron, grabbing his leg. AJ scrapes the face, then grabs the entering Sheamus. Sheamus with a hard right hand. Kick from AJ. Sheamus kicks AJ away. AJ with a kick. Another to the knee. Another. Sheamus kicks AJ away. AJ is relentless. He pulls Sheamus up, whips to the corner, Sheamus reverses and we get an Irish Curse to AJ onto the bad knee. Axe to the head. Another from Sheamus. Fallaway Slam! Kick out of the corner. Running knee from Sheamus! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Sheamus runs, AJ holds the ropes, Sheamus rolls to the outside, stares the big man down. Back on the apron, Sheamus blocks a right hand then beats AJ’s chest in, which is red as all hell. Sheamus to the top rope. Flying clothesline!! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Sheamus lifts AJ with a fireman’s. AJ elbows out, rolls behind Sheamus, locks the leg, tries for the Calf Crusher! HE GETS IT!!! Sheamus screams in agony, reaching for the ropes. He gets to the ropes, breaking the hold. AJ sets up for the Clash, but Sheamus lifts up! WHITE NOISE! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!!

Sheamus hobbles over to AJ in the corner, hits a hard right, then lifts again with a Fireman’s. Sheamus climbs the corner. He struggles, but makes it to the 2nd rope. AJ flies off! Clips the leg!!! AJ stacks! 1..2….3!!!

Winner: AJ Styles

Amazing. Just amazing. Truly, the only issue I had was the finish, as it came off a bit anticlimactic. Everything else though, man. Little things like AJ not being able to get a whip in once, Sheamus being his own worst enemy, and AJ seeing blood and going for the kill. Sheamus has been killing it since he came to RAW, and AJ should have won considering he’s got the title match coming. That was 15 minutes that did not feel like it.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 15:50



HAPPY BIRTHDAY MADDOX!!!

AJ talks some shit from outside. Sheamus reaches through the ropes and pulls on AJ’s hair. His big friend pulls Sheamus down, locking his leg in the ropes. AJ kicks the chest in of Shemaus over and over. Big guy grabs a chair and hands it to AJ, who attacks Sheamus over and over with it, then caps it off with a chair shot to the knee, and finally one more, right on the dick.

A ref runs down to stop AJ. AJ’s music hits. AJ grabs the chair and gives Sheamus a few more chair shots to the dick for good measure.

Drew is as good a friend as Roman Reigns.

BACKSTAGE, The Hurt Business walks by catering, where a crew member with an Original Bro hat is eating a Bronutt. He says he found the hat, next to the box of Bronutts. They shove him around, then Lashley grabs him and says milk goes good with Donuts. He pours milk over the head of the crewmember, and himself. Sarah comes up to interview, tries to run away. She wanted to ask MVP about his match with Riddle. MVP says Riddle can’t even form a single coherent sentence. Riddle is a tremendous athlete, but he’s dumb. MVP says what she should be asking is about the unstoppable team The Hurt Business, who will send New Day limping into New Day.

FURTHER BACKSTAGE, Riddle walks up to New Day and Hardy. He has an idea. They all miss Big E, so he’s thinking Jeff teams with New Day with Bro E in their corner.

Kofi is ok. Jeff and Riddle talk about being high and offer Riddle the chance to come out with him. They do, it’s exactly what you would expect.



Match 2: IndiKofi, Xavier Backwoods, and Spliff Hardy vs The Hurt Business

Woods and Lashley to start. Lockup and Lashley tries for the Full Nelson immediately. Woods escapes, goes for a side headlock, hits the ropes, and Lashley hits a shoulder tackle to Woods. Tag to Kofi. Lashley lifts Kofi. Cedric tags himself in and locks up with Kofi ni the middle of the ring. Backed up against the ropes, until Cedric whips and Kofi gets a monkey toss. Tag to Jeff. He works the left arm, Cedric spins, kicks Jeff then tags in Shelton. Shelton attacks Jeff in the corner, with rights to the forehead. Whip and Jeff holds the ropes. Slingblade to Shelton. Jeff tries for Twist of Fate, Shelton blocks, runs, and jeff sends him to the outside. Jeff sends Lashley off the apron. Cedric enters and Kofi hits a dropkick! Riddle hops to the apron and Woods grabs his trombone to give us a little diddy.

WE ARE BACK and Shelton is giving Kofi some shoulders in the corner. Whip to Kofi, Kofi hops over, hits the ropes, hard clothesline off the ropes. BOOM DROP! Kofi calls for Trouble in Paradise, but Lashley grabs him from the apron and brings him to the outside. Ref distracted. Shelton rolls out and tosses Kofi back into the ring. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Cedric with a tag. Cedric pulls back on the chin of Kofi. Chin lock from above. Kofi turns into it. Cedric drops him with a right. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!Tag to Shelton. Shleton is in with a hard drop. Cover for 1.2…O!!! Tag to Lashley. He drives shoulders into the corner then tosses Kofi into the opposite corner and hits some elbows to the head. Stomps from Lashley. Lashley rakes the face of Kofi. He grabs the head and tosses Kofi into the heel corner. Tag to Shelton. Cedric mauls Kofi off the tag. He tags Shelton back in, who rushes the corner and knocks Wood off the apron. Shleton whips Kofi hard. Shelton runs into a single leg stomp to the head! Tag to Jeff! He is in to whip Shelton, hits a right to the head. Leg drop to the dick, Dropkick to the face, splash and a cover for 1..2..NO!!! Jeff whips Shelton. Tag from Cedric, whip reversed, and Cedric hits a knee to the face! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Another cover as directed by MVP for 1..2…NO!!!! Cedric stands jeff up, Jeff with a side Russian Leg Sweep. Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Shelton in to stop the pin Kick from Woods Lashley in with a Flatliner. Kofi kicks Lashley to the outside. Kofi hits theropes. He flies!!! Woods is next, but Lashley catches him and drives him into the barricade, then clotheslines Kofi’s head off! Jeff with a baseball slide to Lashley. Rollup from Cedric for 1..2..NO!!! Rollup for 1..2…NO!!!! Backslide pin from Cedric for 1..2..NO!!!! Waist lock from Cedric. Reversed. Tag from Lashley. Twist of Fate to Cedric. Lashley in. Lifts Jeff. Tries for Full nelson. Jeff escapes into the corner.

Lashley rushes the corner, Jeff moves, Shoulder to the post!! Jeff to the top!!! Cedric trips Jeff up! Lashley cathes Jeff. FULL NELSON! Jeff taps!

Winners: The Hurt Business

Kofi played the face in peril for a biiiiit too long, but other than that, another solid match for RAW, making the first hour fly by. Not that it was a clinic by any means, but I didn’t mind it.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 15:47

Lana is backstage with Asuka, by Gorilla. She says she is feeling confident and strong for TLC, but she’s scared to death about tonight. Asuka says Nia is scary, but even though Lana is scared, she will still go out and face Nia, right? That makes her the bravest person Asuka knows. She is proud to be Lana’s partner. Now go and beat Nia Jax.



Match 3: Lana vs Nia Jax

Lockup and Nia sends Lana down hard. Nia sends Lana into the corner and just squashes her in the corner with a splash. Nia shoves Lana down to the mat as Asuka cheers her on from backstage. Lana punches and Nia pushes. Nia grabs Lana, lifts up, and presses Lana into the air. Lana hops up and lands on the shoulders, then hurricanranas Nia into the corner. Swinging kick to the head. Lana to the top rope. Headbutt from Nia. Nia climbs the corner and gets Lana to her shoulders.

Nia nearly falls, Lana slides down and tries for a powerbomb. Nia won’t let go so Lana kicks the leg then stomps Nia down and stacks her up for 1….2…….3!!!

Winner: Lana

Nobody cares, and in less than two minutes, Nia still finds room to damn near hurt both her and Lana.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:42

BACKSTAGE, Shayna attacks Asuka from behind. In the ring, Nia does the same, attacking Lana, then rolling her into the middle of the ring and hitting a leg drop. Shayna runs down to join her partner. Nia steps on her arm, then slaps Lana around as Shayna stomps Lana’s leg. Shayna removes the shin guard of Lana then the boot and pulls her foot back. Shayna holds the foot. Nia hits the ropes. Leg drop onto the foot of Lana. Another leg drop from Nia. Asuka is here to save the day! She pulls Shayna out of the ring, hits a Code breaker to Nia, Hip attack to Shayna, Knee to Nia, and the heels leave up the ramp as Asuka checks on Lana, who is crying like her dog got hit by a car.