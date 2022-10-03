Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Monday Night Raw

Date: October 3, 2022

Location: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton

It’s the go home show for Extreme Rules and the show is mostly set. However, it still doesn’t feel like there is anything that stands out as a main event. I would assume it’s going to be the Fight Pit between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle, but the card feels like it is lacking something even if there isn’t much room for anything else. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

Here is Judgment Day for a chat before their match. Finn Balor is ready to beat Edge so badly that Edge will quit right then and there. Damian Priest promises to take out anyone who comes for them. Dominik gets the mic and is greeted by a WHO’S YOUR DADDY chant. He hates Rey Mysterio and says he has a new family now, thanks to the Judgment Day. Balor says he could have taken Edge out last night, corrects himself to say last week, and offers one more olive branch. Cue AJ Styles to interrupt though and we’re ready to go.

Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles/Rey Mysterio

It’s a brawl before the bell with Judgment Day being cleared out and we take a break. We come back joined in progress with Priest sending Rey into the corner so Balor can hit Two Amigos, followed by the Eddie Dance, and a Third Amigo, because we can’t go more than a few weeks without an Eddie reference. A trip to the floor sees Rey get dropped onto the announcers’ table and Finn grabs a chinlock back inside. Rey slips away though and the tag brings in Styles to clean house. Balor low bridges Styles outside though and we take a break.

Back with Priest escaping a Calf Crusher attempt but getting atomic dropped. Rhea pulls Rey off the apron though and Dominik gets in between them, with Dominik dropping to his knees in a funny bit. We cut away from Rhea hitting Rey, only to show it on a replay in what seems like a production gaffe. Back in and the Coup de Grace finishes Styles at 10:42.

Rating: C+. The Judgment Day story isn’t the most interesting but the talent involved in this match is enough to make it watchable. There is a good chance that they will be involved in WarGames (it’s either them or the Bloodline) but I’m not sure who could face them at the moment. For now though, they were a good way to use the first half hour of Raw.

Post match AJ blames Rey for not being there and shoves him down. Rey leaves and Judgment Day comes in to beat Styles up.

Bobby Lashley is happy to be US Champion for three months and he’s ready for anyone to come after the title next week. Cue Mustafa Ali of all people to say he wants a chance right now. Lashley blows him off so Ali spins him around and pokes at his chest. That’s enough for the opportunity.

Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso/Solo Sikoa are in the back with Sami telling a story about a couch being on fire (it has a happy ending). Jey Uso comes in to be all serious and say they’re here to tell everyone that Roman Reigns will be here next week for the season premiere. They run into the Street Profits, who aren’t that impressed.

Bobby Lashley vs. Mustafa Ali

Non-title. Lashley throws him around to start and hits a running shoulder in the corner. The delayed vertical suplex connects but Ali slips out of a powerslam attempt. A superkick staggers Lashley and the tornado DDT sends him outside. Ali’s suicide dive sends Lashley into the announcers’ table but he blasts Ali hard as we take a break.

Back with Lashley sending him into the corner and hitting the Downward Spiral for two. Ali shoves him off the top though and hits a 450 onto Lashley’s arm to take a limb away. Lashley is fine enough to hit a one armed spinebuster for two and Ali is sent head first into the post. That works so well that Lashley does it again before sending him HARD over the barricade. A dive gets Ali back in at nine so Lashley spears him inside out. The Hurt Lock knocks Ali out (though he doesn’t tap) to give Lashley the win at 11:26.

Rating: C+. This felt like a way to make Ali feel like a tough guy, but there is little reason to believe that he is going to become a star again. For some reason WWE will bring him back, build him up for a week or two at best, and then drop him entirely. This was a good performance from Ali, but I have no reason to believe that it is going anywhere.

Post match Lashley seems to be going to help Ali up but Seth Rollins comes in for a Stomp. Another Stomp onto the title leaves Lashley laying. Rollins throws in a Stomp to Ali on the floor. Lashley vs. Rollins continuing could be interesting so this should work.

Post break, Rollins is still in the ring and we see a clip of his brawl with Matt Riddle after the show went off the air. He is ready for Riddle on Saturday and we see a video on the Fight Pit (a cage with a platform around the top where the wrestlers can walk/fight). With that out of the way, Rollins is ready to face Riddle right now.

They aren’t allowed to fight tonight but Riddle is ready to kill him on Saturday. They argue over whose side guest referee Daniel Cormier will be on before Rollins reminds Riddle that he can’t see his kids anymore. Rollins mentions child support but Riddle….insults his breath. We get more serious with Riddle bringing up Rollins’ lack of titles. Oh and he hasn’t main evented Wrestlemania, but his wife sure has. Cormier pops up on screen to introduce himself and say he respects them both. That aside though, he’s calling it down the line. Cormier didn’t get much of a reaction, but he is a good fit for the spot on Saturday.

Candice LeRae gets a pep talk from Asuka/Bianca Belair/Alexa Bliss. As they are talking, another QR code pops up.